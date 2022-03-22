U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.88
    +47.70 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,840.27
    +287.28 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,074.06
    +235.60 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.77
    +26.84 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.63
    -1.49 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -15.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.57 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0640 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3253
    +0.0085 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6800
    +1.2120 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,927.55
    +1,998.42 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.03
    +11.48 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.79
    +42.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Podcasters, get ready to find out how many followers you have on Apple Podcasts

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

Apple Podcasts is rolling out new features to incentivize podcasters to offer paid subscriptions to listeners on the app. One of those features will -- for better or for worse -- reveal to podcasters in their private analytics dashboard how many people follow them on Apple Podcasts. Get ready for an ego check!

For whatever reason, follower counts haven't been visible to creators, though the Apple Podcasts Connect page has shown stats about how many listeners you have, how long people listen before dropping off and how different episodes perform compared to one another.

Some podcasters might notice that their stats on Apple Podcasts Connect are lower than expected, though. The majority of U.S. podcast listeners use Spotify, so these analytics, which only show Apple Podcasts listenership, don't offer creators a holistic picture of their show's performance (however, the drop-off rate can be useful information, since that data point isn't available on distribution platforms like Libsyn).

"Listeners who follow a show want to receive new episodes as they become available, so a show’s followers can serve as an indicator for those likely to subscribe," Apple wrote in a blog post.

By Apple's logic, if you notice that you have a lot of followers on their app, you might consider launching paywalled content through their subscription service, which launched less than a year ago. Podcasters hosting exclusive, subscriber-only content agree to pay Apple a 30% cut of their subscription revenue in year one, followed by 15% in year two. But for those who release paywalled content on Spotify, the platform currently isn't taking a revenue cut, and after two years after its launch, it will take 5%. Other podcasters may choose to monetize their shows in a different way entirely by creating fan memberships on platforms like Patreon, which may include access to private Discord servers that help cultivate a community around a show, as opposed to just offering platform-specific bonus content.

A screenshot of Apple Podcasts&#39; analytics dashboard
A screenshot of Apple Podcasts' analytics dashboard

Image Credits: Apple Podcasts

But Apple's advantage is that its app comes pre-downloaded on your iPhone, so newer podcast listeners may find it easier to subscribe to a show on an app they already have. Apple is so eager to get a chunk of podcasters' revenue that it's launching Jump Start, a program that offers podcasters direct guidance from the Apple Podcasts team to develop their subscription offerings. But this guidance is only available to members of the Apple Podcasters Program -- people who have already opted into selling a subscription on Apple Podcasts by paying a $19.99 annual fee.

A few more minor updates for those enrolled in the program: Now, you can upload .mp3 files as subscriber-only audio (previously, you could only upload .wav and .flac), and you can customize the subscription banner that appears on your show.

All updates will roll out today, except for that tantalizing follower count, which will appear on creators' Apple Podcasts Connect dashboards next month.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Podcasts to Provide Follower Metrics Beginning in April

    Apple Podcasts will provide follower metrics for podcast creators beginning in April, the company said on Tuesday morning. On Apple Podcasts, listeners are able to follow their favorite shows to receive alerts when new episodes become available. As part of the rollout, all creators with an Apple Podcasts Connect account will be able to see how many […]

  • Wealth poised to make estate planning accessible to all

    Estate planning startup Wealth is going after a $180 billion U.S. market by eliminating the three-ring binder of papers that become obsolete in months and replacing it with a digital dashboard that updates your holdings in real time. Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and CEO of Wealth, which emerged from stealth today, believes his company is taking a more unique approach by appealing to employers that want to offer more value-added benefits. Loureiro founded the Arizona-based company with Rei Carvalho, founder and former CEO of Emailage, which was acquired by LexisNexis.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support, with market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Ansys touts new collaboration with Microsoft and AMD for high-performance computing simulation improvements

    Following the upgrade, Ansys Cloud customers will be able to access and use Microsoft's HBv3 virtual machines as their virtual machine of choice without needing to take any further actions.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Apple Resolves Outage That Hobbled Apps and Internal Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had knocked services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and hobbled its internal systems. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Bo

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more (updated)

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Beats Estimates After Holiday Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates after the Chinese smartphone giant defied component shortages to boost sales during the busy holiday season.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 J

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.

  • Russia’s largest bank tells its clients to delay downloading software updates after ‘protestware’ attacks target Russian users

    Activist programmers are including updates into open-source software that target Russian and Belarussian users to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Twist Bioscience Launches Synthetic RNA Positive Controls For SARS-CoV-2 Encapsulated Minicapsules

    Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has launched specific synthetic RNA positive controls for SARS-CoV-2 encapsulated in stainless steel mini capsules that Imagene SA provided. The airtight mini capsules provide a stable environment for the RNA controls, allowing cost-effective shipping and storage at room temperature of fragile RNA for an extended period. In particular, the product enhancement will enable Twist to serve customers in regions that do not have an effective cold chain syste

  • Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro returns to an all-time low price of $1,749

    Amazon is once again selling Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro at a record-low price of $1,749.

  • Windows 11 will add a watermark if you use unsupported hardware

    Microsoft will slap a watermark on Windows 11 if you run the OS on a computer that doesn't meet the minimum requirements.

  • Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. launches news aggregation app

    Former Trump staffers, including Donald Trump, Jr., are launching a news aggregation app called "MxM News" that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News. Why it matters: The group sees an opportunity to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence, especially on mobile. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Screen shot of MxM app Drudge Report used to be one of the biggest news traffic distribut

  • Biden Sees Risk of Russian Cyberattack on U.S. as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned Monday about new indications of possible Russian cyberattacks, pumping up the volume on weeks of growing concern about a possible Kremlin-ordered response to crushing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes Wi

  • Should you keep using Kaspersky? As some governments warn antivirus could be ‘dangerous’, experts are silent

    Anti-virus software has been infiltrated in the past and Kaspersky’s company history has led to concerns from governments in the UK and US

  • Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

    They’re selling like hot cakes, but we’ve got all the details on the latest PS5 stock drops

  • Apple outage takes Music, App Store, TV+ and Maps offline

    Apple suffered a widespread outage, knocking services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and even affecting its internal corporate and retail systems.