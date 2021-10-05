U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.53
    +62.07 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,432.40
    +429.48 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,487.20
    +231.71 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.98
    +12.51 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    +1.33 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4430
    +0.5250 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,336.27
    +1,130.83 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,242.53
    +25.16 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Podcastle raises $7M for its all-in-one platform for podcast production and publishing

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Both Anchor and Descript have made their names as being among the most significant Podcast creation platforms of recent times, but hoving into the rear-view mirror recently has been Podcastle, an all-in-one platform that can cover off recording, production and publishing, all on the one platform.

It’s now raised $7 million in an early-stage funding round co-led by RTP Global and Point Nine Capital. S16 VC and the company's previous investors Sierra Ventures and AI Fund also participated.

Podcastle is tapping into the booming creator economy, valued by one report at around $104.2 billion, with there being at least 2 million podcasts out there these days.

Podcastle says it has around 150,000 creators so far, but says it’s adding to that number quickly with easy-to-use tools for podcast creators such as enabling studio-quality remote interviews using consumer-grade mics, multitrack recording and editing, and the ability to isolate the speech in the podcasts and improve it. It can also convert text to speech and vice-versa, allowing creators to edit their audio like text documents.

Artavazd Yeritsyan, founder and CEO of Podcastle and former VP of Engineering at Picsart, said: “In 2022, the average time spent listening should rise to 1 hour and 37 minutes per day, meaning the industry becomes one of the most influential categories in storytelling. We at Podcastle strive to remove all technical barriers and allow creators to focus on the thing that really matters — producing and delivering content they’d like to share with others”.

He says that while Descript is an editing tool, Podcastle is closer to a "creation" platform where creators can start with the remote interviews and continue editing without leaving the platform. “It’s like comparing Microsoft doc with Google Docs. Or Sketch versus Figma. In those cases, we are Google Docs and Figma,” he told me.

Alexander Pavlov, managing partner at RTP Global said: “The podcasting market reached $11.46 billion in 2020, and Podcastle offers a unified solution to satisfy aspiring hosts and creators. We see the huge potential behind the platform and are happy to further support Podcastle on its way to success”.

Louis Coppey, partner at Point Nine Capital said: "At Point Nine, we’ve invested in several creative software over the past few years such as PlayPlay in Paris, GravitySketch in London or Shapr3D in Budapest. These three businesses are radically simplifying the creation of videos and designs in VR or 3D. Podcastle is paving the way for the democratization of audio content production."

Podcastle offers four pricing plans and its base features are available for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Contrary Capital's $20M Fund II is all about community-first investments

    When Eric Tarczynski was first building Contrary Capital, he noticed there was an absence of venture capital firms focused on entrepreneurs within universities. Years later, every investor wants to back founders earlier than their friends and foes. Contrary believes it has kept its competitive edge in backing early founders thanks to its secret: The firm has a community of 350 entrepreneurial students at colleges across the country that help it with deal flow.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • ImagineAR (IPNFF) Releases New Mobile APP SDK Including Global AR Scavenger Hunts, Rewards & Clues

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to create instant global AR mobile phone campaigns without a technical background, has released both the new ImagineAR SDK 1.4 and ImagineAR Cloud 1.3. These two new major company product platforms include significant enhancements and improvements to deliver optimal fan and consumer experiential engagements around the world.

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – October 5th, 2021

    Following Monday’s breakout, it’s been a bullish start to the day, a move back through to $0.25 levels would bring $0.27 levels into play.

  • TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice: ‘This is brilliant’

    The hack is showing users one way how to unlock an iPhone without putting in a password.

  • Windows 11 is Out Now – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    As of October 5th, Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. Download Windows 11 While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Who are the best software development consultants for startups?

    When the dot-com bubble popped 20 years ago a lot of people thought that software development was going to get broadly outsourced. Instead, Silicon Valley evolved a new ethos around technical, product-focused founders and strong, central engineering teams. Which is why we’re looking to profile great software development shops that work with startups.

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped

  • Get ready for Microsoft's Windows 11 media blitz

    Windows 11 officially goes on sale Tuesday, but expect the media blitz to begin later today.Why it matters: Microsoft's operating system launches aren't what they were back in the days when people lined up outside of retail stores at midnight. But this is still the most significant update in years and comes as the PC industry is getting a pandemic-fueled resurgence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Microsoft will

  • Neurodiversity and the software design dilemma

    Homo sapiens is truly a diverse species. Doing business well is challenging enough for most people, but people with neurodiverse characteristics -- professionals who "think different," as the late Steve Jobs used to say -- are a unique breed whose talent is too often underappreciated or untapped inside companies, which often value standardization and prefer limited deviations from normal work patterns. Examples of this are people on the autism spectrum, with dyslexia, or those with attention deficit disorder, or ADD.

  • Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

    Your brain is a terrible place to store things. Beat hackers with one of these tools

  • Instagram ditches the IGTV brand, combines everything but Reels into an 'Instagram Video' format

    Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said was "no longer a photo-sharing app," noting the company was prioritizing a shift into video amid significant competition from TikTok and YouTube. Today, Instagram is taking another step towards its larger goal of making video a more central part of the Instagram experience with news that it will now combine IGTV's long-form video and Instagram Feed videos into a new format called simply "Instagram Video."

  • Appsmith raises $8M to take on the internal corporate app market with open source code

    Appsmith, which provides open source software that helps companies quickly build internal applications, announced an $8 million Series A round of funding this morning. Unlike some upstart tech companies that we have seen in the internal application market, Appsmith doesn't sport a no- or low-code approach. Before its Series A round of funding, Appsmith had raised $2.5 million.

  • YC grad Wasp lands $1.5M seed to help developers build web apps faster

    Last week we covered the seed round for RunX, a company that helps developers code back-end cloud resources more quickly. Today, Y Combinator Winter 2021 graduate Wasp announced a $1.5 million seed round to help programmers code the business logic side of the application faster. Lunar Ventures and HV Capital co-led the round with help from 468 Capital, Tokyo Black, Acequia Capital, Abstraction Capital and a slew of individual angels.

  • Stories as a service: Storyteller lets anyone add Stories to their own apps or website

    Pioneered by Snapchat and cloned by Instagram, the "Stories" feature has become a staple for modern-day mobile apps, from Google search to Pinterest to streaming apps and more. The company's service allows anyone to add Stories to their app, or even their website, with little coding and setup required. Instead, Storyteller's clients can integrate SDKs to add Stories to their app, then leverage a content management system (CMS) to author and publish their Stories, and track their performance.

  • Snapchat rolls out new tool aimed at helping young users run for office

    Snapchat is rolling out a new "Run for Office" in-app tool to encourage young adults to run for local office. The company says the new Run for Office tool is designed to help younger users engage with democracy in an easy way. The goal of the tool is to tackle common barriers that young people face when determining whether they want to get involved in local politics.

  • Apple makes it easier to report bad apps and scams

    Following reports that revealed that a significant percentage of top App Store apps were scams, Apple is allowing users to report such behavior, according to The Verge. The feature, detailed by Kosta Eleftheriou and Richard Mazkewich on Twitter, goes even farther than the previous "Report a Problem" feature. Apple essentially foreshadowed the changes when it released new App Store Review Guidelines in June.