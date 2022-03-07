U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Podetize Opens to Outside Investors Via Crowdfunding Campaign and Celebrates Company Milestones

·4 min read

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podetize, one of the world's largest podcast production companies, announced today that its new crowdfunding campaign hosted by Republic has met the initial targeted goal of $100,000 and will be open through April 22.

Podetize's crowdfunding campaign, which launched in mid-February, provides investors with an opportunity to tap into the highly lucrative, high-growth podcast industry and expand on Podetize's impressive growth trajectory as part of a profitable, scalable company that leads the fast-growing $1.6 billion podcasting industry with unsurpassed digital innovation. Podetize already has 4.2M monthly listeners with 500+ subscribers and 1,000 podcasters on its platform.

"Podetize is proud to be the first podcast company on the Republic platform. We are changing the podcast game and making it more profitable—this means higher revenue potential for hosts, guests, advertisers, listeners, and investors. Since inception, we have amassed a tremendous following and achieved a client lifetime value of $14,000, with a consistent 93% retention rate and an advertising conversion rate that is twice the industry norm. We're proud to help clients generate an average 54% organic keyword and 39% organic web traffic growth too," said Tracy Hazzard, CEO of Podetize.

The campaign is already attracting savvy investors and industry experts. "I am always happy to support podcasting companies doing great things in the industry. Podcasting changed my life, and Tracy, whom I have interviewed on my podcast, and Podetize CTO, Tom, are both awesome. I wish them good luck on the campaign," said Pat Flynn, Smart Passive Income Podcast Host and a leading podcaster, influencer, and serial entrepreneur.

"In addition to incredible support from Pat Flynn, Podetize is honored that many of our clients are providing rave reviews about our platform and investing via the crowdfunding campaign. This validates our value proposition and is hugely rewarding since providing stellar products and services is our hallmark," said Ms. Hazzard. "Overall, we're dedicated to breaking the mold and changing the podcast industry's trajectory with innovative new approaches. Unlike Spotify and other podcast platforms, we offer a human touch, which is a key differentiator. We're also women-founded and majority women-led across our 108-person staff, which brings new perspectives."

"Podcasts are more popular than ever these days. There are thousands of podcasts produced every month and more than 2 million+ podcasts competing for listeners, many of whom are affluent, educated and young. Podcast advertising revenue is estimated to be $1.3 billion in 2022, $2 billion by 2023, and $3 billion by 2025. With such dynamic growth potential, it's essential for podcasters to understand how to be seen, heard and found so that they can edu-tain the broadest and most engaged audience possible. To help make that happen, we're dedicated to being the leading podcast coach of choice for the podcast community. We know from experience what works and what doesn't work, and we will share that knowledge in the new certification program. Indeed, success in podcasting relies on support that is not one size fits all," Ms. Hazzard said.

If you are an investor interested in joining Podetize's crowdfunding campaign, visit https://rep.pub/podetize. Interested investors should act fast, as the terms offered are exclusive to Republic investors and limited to the duration of the campaign.

For learn more about Podetize, visit https://podetize.com/. For media and investor queries, please contact charlotte@bizfamous.com.

About Podetize

Podetize is a leading global platform for podcast hosting and production helps podcasters launch or migrate their podcast to a hosted platform that provides unlimited storage, statistical reports on the show's reach and syndication to all of the major platforms. Hosting is available for a flat monthly rate and Podetize can help monetize shows through their patent-pending "ad mixing" across their growing syndication network.

About Podetize's Founders

Tracy and Tom Hazzard, Podcast's founders, have supported and launched more than 1,000 podcasts for their clients and personally host eight of their own podcast shows. Additionally, they designed over 250 products for mass market clients like Target, Costco, Best Buy, and Martha Stewart that generated over $2B in sales—plus 42 issued and pending patents with an 86% commercialization rate —and have earned their place in a very elite group of successful serial innovators. They have been featured in CIO, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Wired, and Harvard Business Review. An Inc. Innovation columnist and expert product designer, Tracy Hazzard also has worked with leading brands like Herman Miller and Martha Stewart Living and Tom Hazzard has launched over 250 consumer products raking in over $2 billion.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer
239-404-6785
Charlotte@bizfamous.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podetize-opens-to-outside-investors-via-crowdfunding-campaign-and-celebrates-company-milestones-301496958.html

SOURCE Podetize

