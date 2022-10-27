U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,096.00
    +224.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,391.50
    -54.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.30
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.70
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0052
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    -0.89 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5740
    +0.2140 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    -38.89 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.87
    +12.28 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.02
    +7.95 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

POET Technologies Announces 800G & 1.6T Optical Engines for Hyperscale Data Center Market

POET Technologies Inc.
·5 min read
POET Technologies Inc.
POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies brings Optical Engines with high-speed DMLs and photodiodes, integrated drivers and transimpedance amplifiers for 400G/800G/1.6T data center market with its wafer-level chip-scale packaging technology

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that it will use Directly Modulated Lasers (DMLs) with integrated drivers in POET’s transmit optical engines and high-speed photodiodes and integrated Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) in receive optical engines, to enable low power, cost-efficient and highly scalable 800G and 1.6T pluggable transceivers for hyperscale data centers.

Working with a market-leading designer and manufacturer of lasers, POET’s optical engines will be the industry’s first implementation of DMLs at these data rates.  POET will use the breakthrough DMLs for its modulator-free design of the POET 400G transmit engine.  Its small size and chip-on-board design will allow 800G and 1.6T designs to easily fit in an industry-standard 1.6T OSFP-XD form factor.  DML technology has a proven track record of enabling high volume transceiver deployments at every generation of speeds in hyperscale data centers. The 100G PAM4 DML passively integrated on the POET optical engine not only addresses current 400G solutions at mass volume but also enables future intra-data center interconnects as the industry moves to higher speeds.

“POET’s optical engines are ’photonic chiplets,’ unique to POET, which enable a scalable, elegant solution to module design that can extend the use of pluggable transceivers in data centers to 1.6T and even 3.2T.  Extending pluggables to these speeds with industry-standard form factors was previously thought to be impossible, but because of the small size and extent of integration of devices in our optical engines, data center customers will have more flexibility in network design than ever before,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET.  “As we continue to integrate more devices on our platform we build more value into our optical engines, increase transceiver module performance, reduce power and cost, and provide unparalleled levels of flexibility for data center customers.”

Pluggable transceiver customers will benefit from POET’s proven optical engine platform with chip-scale assembly, monolithically integrated multiplexer/demultiplexer and passive alignments for use in 400G, 800G and 1.6T FR4 modules. The optical engine solutions will simplify the transceiver design and eliminate the need for cumbersome and costly active alignments. POET expects to start sampling 800G/1.6T optical engines in the first half of 2023.

About POET Technologies Inc.
POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

Shareholder Contact:
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
tm@poet-technologies.com

This news release contains “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, “outlook”, “foresee” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements include the Company’s expectations with respect to the completion of the Consolidation, Nasdaq listing, expanded investor and public relations program, success of the Company’s product development efforts, the performance of its products, the expected results of its operations, meeting revenue targets, and the expectation of continued success in the financing efforts, the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company’s technology as well as the market acceptance, inclusion and timing of the Company’s technology in current and future products.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management’s expectations regarding the success and timing for completion of the Consolidation, Nasdaq listing, expanded investor and public relations program, completion of its development efforts, financing activities, future growth, recruitment of personnel, opening of offices, plans for and completion of projects by the Company’s joint ventures and third-party consultants, contractors and partners, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the failure to receive regulatory approval for any of the foregoing, the failure of its products to meet performance requirements, operational risks in the completion of the Company’s anticipated projects, delays in recruitment for its newly opened operations or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company’s anticipated projects by third parties, risks affecting the Company’s ability to execute projects, the ability of the Company to generate sales for its products, the ability to attract key personnel, and the ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

120 Eglinton Avenue, East, Suite 1107, Toronto, ON, M4P 1E2- Tel: 416-368-9411 - Fax: 416-322-5075


Recommended Stories

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Shopify stock rises as earnings show smaller loss than expected

    The e-commerce company forecast that its operating-expense growth rate will fall sequentially in the current quarter

  • Altria misses profit and revenue expectations as inflation weighs on tobacco spending, stock slips

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. fell 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Marlboro cigarette and heated tobacco company missed earnings expectations, as elevated gas prices and high inflation weighed on spending trends by adult tobacco consumers (ATCs). The company swung to net income of $224 million, or 12 cents a share, from a loss of $2.72 billion, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 from $1.22 but missed the F

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

    Best known as the one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices, it provides retailers could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce. For the fourth quarter, Shopify expects GMV growth to outperform the broader U.S. retail market.

  • Analysts slash their ratings on Meta as costs balloon. ‘The bad news is you suck, the good news is you can only get better.’

    Analysts were downgrading their ratings and price targets on Meta Platforms after the tech giant reported burning its cash on the metaverse and weak digital ad sales.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Fed statistics are 'reflecting an economy that no longer exists': Strategist

    Fitz-Gerald Group Principal Keith Fitz-Gerald and Jake Jolly, BNY Mellon Investment Management Senior Investment Strategist, examine the market outlook amid tech stock losses and the Fed's interest rate hikes, while also looking at inflation, the Fed's economic data, and the new FAANG stocks.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS