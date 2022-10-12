Poets&Quants™ Announces Most Successful MBA Start-ups for 2022

The leading publication for graduate business news reveals the top start-ups from the best business schools.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive source for business education news, has announced its annual Most Successful MBA Startups of 2022.

This year, top honors go to an INSEAD MBA startup, Gorillas. Founded by INSEAD MBA Sukru Dagdelen, and raised an eye-popping $1.335 billion. At seven, INSEAD also had more MBA startups on this year's list than any other international business school.

"It takes some doing to knock Stanford out of the top spot for the highest-funded MBA startup," says Kristy Bleizeffer, P&Q staff writer. "Since we started the list in 2014, the top MBA founders have come from Stanford nearly every year."

Other highlights of P&Q's 2022 Most Successful MBA Start-Ups:

Stanford startups raised more than any other school by more than a billion dollars. The Silicon Valley school raised $2.795 billion across its combined 42 startups. Harvard Business School had the second-most startups from MBA or EMBA founders, at 23.

This year's number of women-founded companies fell slightly, to 26, compared to 28 in 2021 and 29 in 2020.

To qualify for this year's list, a startup had to be founded between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, and have had at least one MBA founder during that same timeframe.

Visit here to learn more about the 2022 Most Successful MBA Start-Ups, read about the methodology of the ranking, and locate an individual company.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poetsquants-announces-most-successful-mba-start-ups-for-2022-301646839.html

SOURCE Poets&Quants