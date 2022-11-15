Poets&Quants™ Releases 6th Annual Ranking of the Top Online MBA Programs in the United States

The definitive publication for graduate business education publishes annual ranking highlighting the best MBA programs delivered online

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2023 ranking of The Best Online MBA Programs in the U.S. Topping this year's list as the #1 online MBA in the country: the Kelley Direct Online program at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. This is the second time overall that Kelley has won the top spot; it also won two years ago. No school has received the honor for more than 2 years.

This year's ranking has its share of expected outcomes but also carries a few surprises. Carnegie Mellon finished second for the second year in a row. After winning last year, USC slipped a spot to third place. The University of Michigan Ross debuted its new program in 4th place, a solid rank in the top 10. The biggest mover this year is the University of Texas-Dallas, which climbed a staggering 38 spots and crashed the top 10 at seventh place.

"Indiana University Kelley School of Business is back at the top spot again this year," says Nathan Allan, who manages the ranking for Poets&Quants. "Kelley Direct is a pioneer in the online MBA space and did well in each of our equally weighted methodological categories of admissions standards, academic experience, and career outcomes."

Poets&Quants' top 10 online MBA programs of 2023 are:

Methodology

Poets&Quants based its sixth annual online MBA ranking on three core dimensions:

1) Admissions Standards

2) Academic Experience

3) Career Support

Admissions standards come from a school survey, while academic experience and career support come from an alumni survey.

Visit here to learn more about the 2023 Rankings and locate a specific school, and to read the methodology.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

