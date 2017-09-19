Pogue's Basics: Access YouTube's free music and sound effects

Want to add some cool sound effects or music to your YouTube video (or any video)?

YouTube is there for you. It has a whole library of high-quality, 320kbps audio tracks and sound effects that you can download royalty-free and add to your videos. (Or listen to in your free time. We won’t judge.)

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

