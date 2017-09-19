U.S. Markets closed

Pogue's Basics: Access YouTube's free music and sound effects

David Pogue

Want to add some cool sound effects or music to your YouTube video (or any video)?

YouTube is there for you. It has a whole library of high-quality, 320kbps audio tracks and sound effects that you can download royalty-free and add to your videos. (Or listen to in your free time. We won’t judge.)

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

