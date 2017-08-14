Pogue's Basics: Alexa reminders

Well, it took two years. But Amazon has finally added a super-useful feature to the Echo: You can now set named timers. Like, you can say, “Alexa—remind me to watch the new Game of Thrones at 9 p.m.” And then at 9 p.m., it’ll say:

She says “Reminder: Watch Game of Thrones.”

Don’t forget!

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

More from David Pogue:

Ossia thinks it’s licked the problems with through-the-air charging

Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant is ambitious, powerful, and half-bakedIs through-the-air charging a hoax?

Pogue’s Basics: The secret Start menu in Windows 10

The pizza-making robots that want to change the world

Electrify your existing bike in 2 minutes with these ingenious wheels

Marty Cooper, inventor of the cellphone: The next step is implantables

The David Pogue Review: Windows 10 Creators Update

How a one-of-a-kind business has kept 5,000 kitchens out of landfills

Google’s Nest Cam IQ recognizes burglars’ faces—for a steep price

The 4 people Steve Jobs handpicked to review the iPhone reflect 10 years later

Study: A smartwatch app can detect the heart condition hiding in millions of Americans

Now I get it: Bitcoin

David Pogue’s search for the world’s best air-travel app

The little-known iPhone feature that lets blind people see with their fingers

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email.