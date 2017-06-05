Pogue's Basics: The fastest way to uninstall a Windows 10 app

How cool is this? You can uninstall a program right from the Start menu in Windows 10. That’s a lot more efficient than the method most people know: burrowing into the Control Panel or the Settings app and fumbling around.

Just right-click the name of the app you want to remove; from the shortcut menu, choose Uninstall. In the dialog box that appears, confirm that yes, you really want do go through with this.

Note: You can’t uninstall apps that came with Windows 10 this way — only stuff you’ve added. Microsoft has its standards, after all.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email.

