Pogue's Basics: Link to a Facebook post

Imagine this. You’re on Facebook. You find an item you think your mom might like. Or your friend, or your Twitter followers, or anybody else who isn’t on Facebook. Or who is on Facebook, but will never see the post you liked. There’s a sneaky way you can create a universal link to a Facebook item so that you can send or post to anyone!

You’ll never guess how you get that link, though. You click the time stamp on the post. Now you’ve opened up a dedicated page just for that post, and its comments. From here, you can copy the web address and paste it wherever fine URLs are pasted.

Let the world marvel at your expertise.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

