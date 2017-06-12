U.S. Markets closed

Pogue's Basics: Operate the Windows Ribbon from the keyboard

David Pogue

The Windows 10 Ribbon is supposed to enhance your efficiency by putting every conceivable command in one place, with nothing hidden. But how efficient is a tool that requires mousing?

Fortunately, the Ribbon is fully keyboard-operable. It even has a built-in cheat sheet. To see it, press the Alt key. You see little boxed letter-key shortcuts for each of the tabs. (Those keystrokes work even if you haven’t first summoned the cheat sheet.)

Sometimes, you’ll actually see two-letter codes, to be typed one letter a time. In a Pictures library, for example, the Picture Tools tab of the Ribbon offers “JP” as the keyboard shortcut to get you to the Manage tab. But the idea is the same: to save you time and mousing.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

 

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email

More from Pogue:

Pogue’s Basics: Use YouTube’s built-in stabilizer

Pogue’s Basics: Bring back Photoshop’s New Document box

These 6 systems will get rid of Wi-Fi dead spots in your house

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Bedtime-consistency management

Pogue’s Basics: Money – The Amazon card

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Do Not Disturb Emergency Bypass

Pogue’s Basics: Money – Extended warranties

Pogue’s cheap, unexpected tech gifts #2: ThinOptics glasses

A dozen iOS 10 feature gems that Apple forgot to mention

GoPro’s most exciting mount yet: a drone

Professional-looking blurry backgrounds come to the iPhone 7 Plus

Pogue’s Basics: Turn off Samsung’s Smart Guide

Pogue Basics: Touch and hold Google Maps

The Apple Watch 2 is faster, waterproof—and more overloaded than ever

We sent a balloon into space — and an epic scavenger hunt ensued

Now I get it: Snapchat

The new Fitbits are smarter, better-looking, and more well-rounded

Apple has killed every jack but one: Meet USB-C