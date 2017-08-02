Pogue's Basics: The secret Start menu in Windows 10

Windows 10’s Start button harbors a secret: It can sprout a tiny utility menu.

To see it, right-click the Start button in the lower-left corner of the screen, or (on a touchscreen) hold your finger down on it. Or press Windows+X.

There, in all its majesty, is the Start menu’s secret utility menu. It’s bursting with shortcuts to important toys for the technically inclined.

Some are especially useful to have at your mousetip, like System (opens a window that provides every possible detail about your machine) and Task Manager (lets you quit a frozen app and get on with your life).

This secret utility menu also offered a link to the Control Panel — at least until Microsoft, in its wisdom, removed that option in the Windows 10 Creators Update.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech” (Flatiron Press), by David Pogue.

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email.