Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Poh Kong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHKONG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Poh Kong Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM131m ÷ (RM948m - RM179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Poh Kong Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Luxury industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Poh Kong Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Poh Kong Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 42% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 19%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Poh Kong Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 99% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Poh Kong Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

