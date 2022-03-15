POINT Biopharma to Host Dosimetry Investor Education Event on March 29, 2022

POINT Biopharma

Learn what “PNT2002 has a favorable and safe dosimetry profile in the patient population and dose regimen being studied” means in the context of radiopharmaceuticals

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the “Company” or “POINT”), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, recently announced publication of the dosimetry results from the lead-in cohort of the Phase III mCRPC SPLASH study. The findings presented by Dr. Jean-Mathieu Beauregard concluded that “PNT2002 has a favorable and safe dosimetry profile in the patient population and dose regimen being studied.”

To highlight the importance of dosimetry in radiopharmaceuticals, POINT will be hosting a free investor education event titled “Introduction to Dosimetry for Radiopharmaceuticals” on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. Registration for the event is now open at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dosimetry.

The 30-minute educational webinar will be led by a key opinion leader in the field, Dr. Ana Kiess, M.D., Ph.D., to help provide more context into interpreting dosimetry results. Dr. Kiess is an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her research concentrates on the integration of novel radiopharmaceutical imaging and treatment techniques into the clinic, and she has an active clinical practice in radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Dr. Kiess will be joined by the Company’s executive leadership team including Dr. Neil Fleshner, Chief Medical Officer, Jessica Jensen, EVP Clinical Development, and Dr. Sherin Al-Safadi, VP Medical Affairs.

Radiation dosimetry is a powerful tool to estimate the safety of radiopharmaceutical therapies. Measuring the amount of radiation absorbed in both normal organ tissues and tumor can optimize dose selection and assess the potential for tumor response and normal organ toxicities. However, the methodology of dosimetry is not a one-size-fits-all solution; the measurements are computationally and resource complex. A better understanding of dosimetry across the multi-disciplinary field of oncology care could enable the full potential of targeted radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy in the clinic.

The dosimetry results from the lead-in cohort of the Phase III mCRPC SPLASH study were presented by Dr. Jean-Mathieu Beauregard, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at Laval University and clinician-scientist in the Oncology axis of the CHU Research Centre of Quebec, at the 2022 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Mid-Winter Annual Meeting.

The Company welcomes investors who are interested to learn more about radiation therapy, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry to register today for the webinar at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dosimetry.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radio-pharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 and lutetium-177. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the recently completed business combination, as well as statements about the potential attributes and benefits of POINT’s product candidates and the format and timing of POINT’s product development activities and clinical trials. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against POINT following the closing of the business combination, the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of POINT to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, the impact of COVID-19 on POINT’s business, the ability to maintain the listing of POINT’s common stock on the NASDAQ, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that POINT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in POINT’s S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021. Most of these factors are outside of POINT’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

