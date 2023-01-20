Point of Care Diagnostics Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The market is further examined based on test type in the report, which also includes analyses of tests for urine chemistry, tumor markers, fertility and pregnancy, infectious disease, hemostasis/ hemoglobin, glucose monitoring, cholesterol, cardiac markers, BGEM, and drug and alcohol abuse. The report also examines a thorough regional understanding of the market.

Douglas, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for point-of-care diagnostics has been greatly boosted by the rising frequency of chronic diseases and the rising demand for speedy testing, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the predicted period.

Worldwide attention on healthcare has grown, which has led to a rise in demand for near-patient testing. Medical tests are now more quick and effective than they ever were because of developments in the healthcare sector.

Some of the key factors influencing the rise of the global point of care diagnostics in the years to come include a shortage of skilled personnel in medical testing facilities, growing pressure on healthcare institutions, increasing emphasis on patient-centric care solutions, rising R&D spending, and the use of advanced technologies.

Although fast testing kits are very accurate and efficient, they need regulatory approval before they can be sold and used widely in healthcare facilities. Due to the strict standards set by these regulatory agencies, it takes longer for businesses to obtain approval for their products, which limits the potential market for point-of-care diagnostics as a whole.

The growing presence of chronic illnesses is expected to drive the rise of the global point of care diagnostics market in Europe, which is predicted to account for a sizeable portion of the global industry. Due to the growing emphasis on healthcare, the point of care diagnostics market in the Asian area is also anticipated to grow strongly over the next years.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market with detailed charts and figures:

The market for global point of care diagnostics is presented in great detail in the current study. The market possibilities for global point of care diagnostics is also highlighted in this study, along with a thorough analysis of the trends, opportunities, market drivers, regulatory environment, and competitive landscape. The research also discusses important market participants and industry estimates through 2026.

Moreover, the report also vastly covers the numerous resources of the global point of care diagnostics sector. It includes analytics, software, and hardware for the entire point-of-care diagnostics business.

The market has been divided into Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America based on geography. Major nations with in-depth evaluations include India, China, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, and the US. With predictions for 2021 through 2026, statistics have been supplied for market estimates using 2020 as the base year. Values that have been estimated are based on total sales for product producers.

Revenue amounts that have been projected and expected are expressed in dollars that have not been prorated for inflation.

The diagnostic testing market is a multi-billion dollar one with fierce rivalry and promising development opportunities. The world's biggest marketplace for diagnostic tests is in the United States. The POC sector is the main focus of the report and it is one of the busiest subsectors of the diagnostic marketplace.

Both POC testing and home use near-patient uses are expanding. This market analysis covers both market divisions. The increased occurrence of infectious diseases is the main driver boosting the POC diagnostics industry. POC tests aid in improving the administration of transferable diseases, especially in developing nations where a lack of healthcare infrastructure makes it challenging to obtain an accurate diagnosis in a timely manner.

Government funding and incentives for product development and advancement are helping to spread breakthrough technology for the early identification of transmittable diseases. All of these market innovations are anticipated to extend the use of POC devices to distant regions in undeveloped and developing countries, make them more portable, and enable the adoption of these devices by the economically underprivileged population. The presence of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes is rising, which is helping the global market expand.

The key factor impeding market expansion is the stringent guideline for commercialization and approval. POC devices are subject to the same regulations as other diagnostics and in vitro equipment.

POC devices need pre-market approval since the FDA deems them to be high risk. Strict healthcare regulations and substantial regulatory hurdles significantly hinder the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Pre-market approval and the commercialization process took longer due to the tight laws and standards, which demanded significant knowledge to traverse.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market research offers comprehensive details on market trends and current developments. Additionally, this study emphasizes the development methods used by the major market participants, including partnerships, alliances, acquisitions, and mergers.

Further discussion of the report's restraints and drivers affecting market growth throughout the projection period follows. Along with the most recent product introductions made by the major market participants, the impact of the pandemic on market growth and expansion is further discussed. The remainder of this paper includes a list of significant market participants and details on local markets.

Due to increased rates of chronic diseases and the rise of infectious diseases, the global marketplace for point-of-care diagnostics is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising popularity of decentralized health systems. Moreover, it is anticipated that the market would grow during the predicted period due to the adoption of new breakthroughs and technical improvements in the sector by key market players. In the upcoming years, growth in the point-of-care diagnostics market is anticipated as a result of these factors. The market's expansion could be hampered by rising hazards and poor test execution, though.

Numerous sectors were impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic in terms of income and output. The epidemic has, however, had a favorable effect on the healthcare industry. Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and a rise in the need for frequent tests, point-of-care diagnostics were in great demand in the market. Important market firms have introduced new items in response to consumer demand during the pandemic. These elements have supported market expansion during the epidemic period.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market-

Market Breakdown by Test Type

BGEM

Electrolytes

CLIA Quality Control Requirements for Blood Gas Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Cardiac Markers

Market Size and Forecast

Cholesterol Testing/Monitoring

Market Size and Forecast

Drug and Alcohol Screening

Market Size and Forecast

Glucose Testing and Monitoring

Market Size and Forecast

Infectious Disease Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Hemoglobin and Hemostasis

Hematology and Hemostasis

Hemostasis (Coagulation)

Market Size and Forecast

Tumor Marker

Fecal and Gastric Occult Blood

Bladder Tumor Antigen Test

Market Size and Forecast

Urinalysis/Urine Chemistry

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Vaginal pH Tests

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Tests

Male Reproductive Tests

Menopause

Dry Eye

Market Size and Forecast

Market Breakdown by Product

Hardware

Market Size and Forecast

Software

Market Size and Forecast

Market Breakdown by End User

Home Care Settings

Market Size and Forecast

Hospitals and Critical Care Settings

Critical-Care Units

Bedside Testing

Operating Rooms/Procedure Rooms

Physicians' Offices/Clinics/Treatment Centers/Other Noncritical-Care Sites

Nursing Homes and Hospice

Market Size and Forecast

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Point of Care Diagnostics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Point of Care Diagnostics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Point of Care Diagnostics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Point of Care Diagnostics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Point of Care Diagnostics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Point of Care Diagnostics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

