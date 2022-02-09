U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.30
    +52.76 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,782.33
    +319.55 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,378.99
    +184.54 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.30
    +31.93 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.18
    +0.82 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9380
    -0.0160 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4520
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,895.40
    +506.18 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.98
    +21.27 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,650.38
    +83.31 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Assays, Kits, Analyzers, Service), Application (Respiratory Diseases, HAIs, STDs, Cancer, Hepatitis), Technology (RT-PCR, INAAT), End User (Physician Office, Hospitals, ICUs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at an 8.2% CAGR.

MnM Logo
MnM Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market"

200 – Tables
44 – Figures
233 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143524127

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics, increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests drives growth in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific region are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

The assays & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by product & service segment, in 2020

Based on products & service, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers, and software & services. In 2020, the assays & kits segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This is due to the frequent purchase of these products which drives the market growth of this segment.

RT-PCR segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on technologies, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into RT-PCR, INAAT, and other technologies. In 2020, the RT-PCR segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the growing use of RT-PCR in proteomics, genomics, and COVID-19 testing as well as the access to portable, easy-to-use devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143524127

The respiratory diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by application segment, in 2020

Based on application, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, cancer, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, and other applications. In 2020, the respiratory diseases segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the outbreak of COVID-19 are major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The physicians' offices segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end users, the market is segmented into physicians' offices, hospitals & ICUs, research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, physicians' offices accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness about CLIA waiver tests, and rising technological advancements.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=143524127

North America is the largest regional market for point-of-care molecular diagnostics market

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. The large share of this region can be attributed to highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments.

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Biocartis NV (Belgium), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Lucira Health, Inc. (US), Cue Health (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Binx Health, Inc. (US), Molbio Diagnostics Pct. Ltd. (India), Genomadix (Canada), Visby Medical, Inc. (US), QuikPath PTE Ltd. (Singapore), MD-Bio (US), QuantuMDx Group Ltd. (UK), Aidian Oy (Finland), and GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose Monitoring, COVID, HIV, STDs, HAIs, Influenza, Tropical & Respiratory diseases), Technique (Rapid test, Molecular diagnostics), User (Hospital, Home Care) - Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asean-north-asian-point-care-rapid-diagnostics-market-219733165.html

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostic-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostic.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market-worth-4-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301478579.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

    Enphase Energy shares were rising sharply Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. There are no disagreements between Branderiz and Enphase on any matters relating to operations, accounting principles, or policies, the company added in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • CVS Health Earnings Beat But Guidance Is Tepid; CVS Stock Slips

    CVS earnings topped estimates, though guidance implies an EPS dip in 2022. CVS stock slipped early Wednesday.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • GPU Price Normalization Will be the Catalyst for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

    After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Is Slipping After Earnings. Revenue Beat Forecasts.

    Canopy growth's sports hydration business BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?