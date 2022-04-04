U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.57
    +30.71 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,892.94
    +74.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,507.18
    +245.68 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.30
    +4.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.41
    +4.14 (+4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7650
    +0.2750 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,706.86
    -874.02 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.16
    -8.09 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market worth $72.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ INC
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets&#x002122; INC
MarketsandMarkets™ INC

The Latin America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Northbrook, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease(HIV, Hepatitis C), Pregnancy Test), Platform (Microfluidics, Dipsticks), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription), End User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Home) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 72.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 43.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market"
269 – Tables
42 – Figures
344 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106829185

The Rapid Diagnostics Market growth is mainly driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, supportive government policies and rising number of CLIA-waived POC tests. In addition, healthcare decentralization and greater investments and funding for product development are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the POC Diagnostics Market. However, issues related to pricing pressure owing to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints are expected to hinder the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market, by product type, in 2021

Based on products, the Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, COVID-19 testing products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy & fertility testing products, hematology testing products, tumor/cancer marker testing products, fecal occult testing products, urinalysis testing products, drug-of-abuse testing products, cholesterol testing products, and other products. In 2021, the glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the Rapid Diagnostics Market. This can be attributed to the growing diabetic patient population base, ongoing technological advancements, and the growing preference for home glucose testing.

The Lateral Flow Assays segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market, by platform, in 2021

Based on platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, microfluidics, dipsticks, and molecular diagnostics. The lateral flow assays segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The widespread adoption of lateral flow assays in POC testing as a replacement for lengthy, conventional laboratory procedures is a key factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106829185

The OTC Testing Products segment, by mode of purchase, accounted for the largest share of the global point of care diagnostics market in 2021

On the basis of mode of purchase, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into OTC testing products and prescription-based testing products. The OTC testing products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the favorable reimbursement scenario for OTC testing products are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of End Users, Hospitals & Critical Care Centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global point of care diagnostics market, in 2021

On the basis of end users, the Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market is segmented into clinical laboratories; ambulatory care facilities and physicians' offices; pharmacies, retail clinics, and E-commerce platforms; hospitals, critical care centers, and urgent care centers; home care & self-testing; and other end users. The hospitals & critical care centers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of POC devices offering reduced turnaround time. The clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the Rapid Diagnostics Market in 2021. However, the home care and self-testing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (requiring long-term care and frequent monitoring), growing awareness about home care, and the increasing availability of user-friendly and advanced POC diagnostic products.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=106829185

The Latin America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global point of care diagnostics market is segmented into North America (comprising the US and Canada), Europe (includes Germany, France, and the UK), the Asia Pacific (includes Japan, China, India), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing number of product approvals, and government initiatives to support the wider adoption of POC testing products are the key factors driving the growth of the North American point-of-care diagnostics market.

On the other hand, the Latin American market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, further promoting point-of-care devices. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditures, growing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, and increasing collaborations among players in the region are also expected to drive market growth.

As of 2020, the point of care diagnostics market is dominated by Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation (US). Other leading players are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Biomeriux S.A. (France), and Chembio Diagnostics (US).

CONTACT: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Homrich Berg Buying Neighboring RIA to Make $13 Billion Firm

    The large, fee-only advice and planning firm based in Atlanta makes its biggest acquisition yet as it plans southeast expansion.

  • Why You Shouldn't Just Follow the Crowd

    This company is in a hot sector and just posted strong results, but that doesn't make it a buy .

  • Carrefour launches fund to invest in digital retail startups

    Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, is joining forces with venture capital firm Daphni to invest in digital retail startups as part of a global plan to step up e-commerce expansion over the next four years, it said on Monday. Their new venture capital fund, Dastore, will initially invest 80 million euros ($88 million) by taking minority stakes in high-potential emerging startups in France and globally to allow Carrefour "to stay close to innovations and emerging technologies", the statement said. Last November Carrefour pledged to spend 3 billion euros between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital expansion, one of the pillars of the group's strategy to stay ahead of Amazon on grocery deliveries and accelerate its continuing turnaround.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Gold finishes higher on inflation concerns to recoup some recent losses

    Gold futures climb Monday, bouncing after last week's pullback, with prices supported by growing concerns over inflation.

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march t

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Ta

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as EU eyes more sanctions against Russia

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • Techstars And JPMorgan Chase Partnering To Invest $80 Million In Diverse Entrepreneurs

    Techstars and JPMorgan Chase kick off a new startup accelerator for Black and brown entrepreneurs.

  • Simply Good Foods Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Simply Good Foods shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 81.

  • Tech Leads Share Gains as Musk Buys Twitter Stock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets began the week with modest moves across assets as investors assess the latest central bank commentary and developments in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsTech shares drove gai

  • Citi to Lead $1 Billion DFW Airport Bond Sale in Texas Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is underwriting a $1.2 billion bond sale for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the largest deal it has managed since reentering the Texas municipal-bond market after being temporarily sidelined last year over the bank’s firearms policy. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox Ne

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Tech Stocks Lead Market Rally

    U.S. stocks climbed as investors scooped up some of the technology stocks that came under pressure to start the year.

  • Oil Climbs Above $100 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsThe wa

  • Valentino settles litigation over pandemic-shuttered Manhattan boutique

    Valentino SpA said on Monday it has settled litigation with the landlord of its former American flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which the Italian fashion company abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Valentino said its amicable settlement with the landlord 693 Fifth Owner LLC calls for the 16-year lease, for space located two blocks south of Trump Tower, to be terminated. Valentino had sought in June 2020 to end the lease nine years early, saying the pandemic made it impossible to run the store "consistent with the luxury, prestigious, high-quality reputation" of its neighborhood.