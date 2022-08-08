U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy to Host World Conference

·2 min read

Ultrasound leaders from around the world will gather virtually to help define the latest innovations in point-of-care ultrasound

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) community, consisting of numerous specialties of healthcare providers, will gather virtually to expand and share their knowledge and experience with ultrasound at POCUS World Conference 2022 on September 16-17. Sponsored by Inteleos™, a non-profit community of medical professionals united in helping people gain the highest quality healthcare, the virtual conference will feature speakers from around the world to share best practices in POCUS education, application and certification.

The theme for this year's conference is Imaging as Innovation: Transforming Patient Care Through Point-of-Care Ultrasound. POCUS World 2022 attendees will have access to multiple learning and collaboration opportunities, including:

  • Networking opportunities through participating in a global POCUS community event.

  • Access to valuable POCUS knowledge through sessions focused on clinical applications, trends and technologies, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Mentorship opportunities through coaching and training sessions with experienced POCUS professionals.

  • Engagement with top industry leaders who will provide insight into the latest and greatest POCUS trends including software development, artificial intelligence, and simulation solutions.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from renowned POCUS professionals during various keynote addresses throughout the two-day conference. Highlights include a presentation on the latest developments in the field of lung ultrasound from Associate Professor, University of Trento (Italy) and founder of Ultrasound Lab Trento, Libertario Demi. Hospitalist physician, entrepreneur, and author of The POCUS Manifesto, Dr. Larry Istrail, will deliver a presentation on expanding the limits of physical exams through the use of point-of-care ultrasound and Dr. Lisa Rotenstein will provide insights on how to mitigate the effects of burnout in the healthcare industry and provide practical steps for improving the wellbeing of healthcare workers.

"We are excited to bring together some of the best global minds in POCUS to this year's virtual event," said Dale R. Cyr, CEO of Inteleos. "The POCUS Certification Academy™ and Inteleos are committed to expanding the knowledge and practical application of point-of-care ultrasound around the world. We believe POCUS World will help prepare and equip professionals to learn and deliver unprecedented patient diagnosis, care, and safety while using point-of-care ultrasound."

Healthcare professionals, educators, administrators, and students interested in attending POCUS World can register here: https://cvent.me/E3odgm

About Inteleos
Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (POCUS™) which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-care-ultrasound-certification-academy-to-host-world-conference-301600438.html

SOURCE Inteleos

