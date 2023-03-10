A New Point of Service in Gatineau by the Native Friendship Centre

GATINEAU, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ian Lafrenière, minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, and Charlotte Commonda, Executive Director of the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre (MNFC) announced the upcoming establishment of a point of service in Gatineau. This point of service will ensure that the specific needs of First Nations and Inuit Peoples are met in Gatineau with a culturally relevant and secure approach.

Native Friendship Centres are the largest service infrastructure for and by urban Indigenous people. They are venues where actions are taken concretely to contribute to wellness and to overcome the challenges First Peoples living in or passing through cities experience. More specifically, the MNFC offers support, guidance and information services through programs specially designed for families. Activities include cultural events, Indigenous language classes, student support, homework assistance, and navigation of the health system. The MNFC's urban services draw on Indigenous culture, knowledge and values.

From its opening, the point of service will allow the region's Indigenous people to benefit from various services, whether it is related to health, education, culture or social services. This is the first step in rolling out the Centre's services, which will be developed and enhanced progressively.

The Centre is a living environment, a service hub and a cultural anchor for First Nations and Inuit Peoples in this urban area. As a partner in the planning, design and delivery of services, it builds bridges between peoples and serves as a gateway for Indigenous people to such services. The implementation of the new point of service is supported by the Government of Québec through its Secrétariat aux Relations avec les Premières Nations et les Inuit.

"The opening of a Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre's point of service in Gatineau is a first step towards an even more well-rounded selection of services for all Indigenous people living in this urban part of the Outaouais region. Members will be encouraged to express their needs for complementary services, as it is important to us to adapt to the community."

-Charlotte Commonda, Executive Director of the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre

"Friendship Centres are community-based organizations that take concrete actions to address the challenges First Nations and Inuit Peoples experience in urban areas. They work day in and day out to promote a better understanding of the issues and to foster harmonious coexistence in their communities. Indigenous people in Gatineau will greatly benefit from access to these new services."

-Tanya Sirois, Executive Director of the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec

"By helping the Native Friendship Centre open a new service point in Gatineau, we are contributing to offering culturally relevant front-line services to Indigenous people living in or passing through urban areas. For our government, the Centres are essential partners in planning, designing and delivering services. It is my hope that this new service point will allow even more Indigenous people to benefit from adapted services and, as a result, to develop to their full potential."

-Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit

About the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre

The Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre aims to improve the living conditions of Indigenous people living in urban areas by offering support, guidance and information services through programs specially designed for Indigenous families living in or passing through the Outaouais region.

