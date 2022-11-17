Point Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies In North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500

Point

Its first appearance on the prestigious list caps off a significant year of growth for the company; In 2022, Point hired key leadership, expanded its footprint, and closed its Series C

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, the leading home equity platform, today announced it ranked 56th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

This is Point’s first appearance on the Technology Fast 500, and the recognition comes during a year of significant growth for the company. Through the end of Q3, Point’s home equity funding volume grew more than 4x year-over-year as U.S. homeowners have been looking for an alternative to interest-based home financing. Point has also expanded its physical footprint – recently adding its 24th geography in the U.S. – and now covers 70 percent of the U.S. population. The company plans to be in a total of 27 states plus Washington, D.C., by the end of 2022. Fueling the company’s growth is a $115 million Series C funding it closed in May.

“Point’s success can be attributed to our team’s dedication to helping our homeowners get the most value out of their homes,” said Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO of Point. “I’m so proud of the company we are building together. We’ve created something special while helping thousands of homeowners start a business, send a child to school, remodel their home, or become more financially independent. I’m looking forward to the future and expect 2023 to be one of our best years yet.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Point is a home equity platform that makes home wealth more valuable for everyone. With a Home Equity Investment (HEI) from Point, homeowners can unlock their home equity, eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth. For investors, Point provides access to a previously untapped asset class in the residential real estate space. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Redwood Trust, Atalaya Capital Management, Kingsbridge Wealth. Management, Deer Park Road Management, The Palisades Group, Alpaca VC, and Prudential.

