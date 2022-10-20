U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the point of sale display market are Easternpak, UNIPAKNILE LTD, INDEVCO Group, DS Smith, Clearpak, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bennett Packaging, WestRock Company, Virtual Packaging, Felbro Inc.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2022"
, Marketing Alliance Group, Bling Bling Packaging & Displays, Creative Displays Now, Clover and Upserve.

The global point of sale display market is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2021 to $10.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The point of sale display market is expected to reach $15.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The point of sale (POS) display market consists of sales of point of sale display solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used as a sales promotion tool which is placed next to the merchandise it is promoting. It provides customers a visual representation of items and aid in their realization.

The main types of point of sale displays are flour displays, freestanding displays, countertop displays, and other types.Floor display refers to a physical retail environment to holds products from which the consumer can shop.

The applications include mobile POS and fixed POS used by restaurants, retail, healthcare, warehouse, entertainment, hospitality, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the point of sale display market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the point of sale display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The point of sale displays market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides a point of sale displays market statistics, including point of sale displays industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a point of sale displays market share, detailed point of sale displays market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the point of sale displays industry. This point of sale displays a market research report that delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increase in the expansion of retail chains is expected to propel the growth of the point of sales display market going forward.Retail chains refer to a range of retail outlets, which share a brand and central management, usually with standardized business practices.

Point of sale displays helps retail chains by provoking impulse purchases from customers. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, India’s retail sector is expected to touch $1.5 trillion by 2030 from $0.8 trillion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing expansion of retail chains is driving the point of sales display market.

The development of recyclable point of sales (POS) displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the point of sales display market.Major companies operating in the point of sales display market are developing recyclable POS displays to strengthen their position in the point of sale display market.

For instance, in June 2021, Ferrero Australia, an Australia-based company operating in the point of sale display market developed a trial of 100% recyclable Kinder Bueno POS displays, to save more than 10,000 square meters of plastic and to develop recyclable POS displays.Ferrero has developed this trial in partnership with Think Display, an Australia-based company operating in POS displays.

This initiative aims sustainability strategy to reduce carbon footprint by 2030.

In April 2021, Gemspring Capital, a US-based company specializing in flexible capital solutions to lower middle-market companies, acquired Outform, Inc. and merged it with Rapid Displays for an undisclosed amount. Through this merger and acquisition, the combined company will offer a comprehensive range of design and execution skills to service renowned brands and retailers. Outform, Inc is a Miami-based company that develops concrete customer interactions that enrich, bind, and humanize brand experiences. Rapid Displays is a US-based company that offers a complete visual merchandising solution such as+ creative retail displays, store fixtures, kiosk merchandising, and more.

The countries covered in the point of sale display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351373/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


