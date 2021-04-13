Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, & Threats | 17000+ Technavio Research Report
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The point of sale (POS) cash drawer market is expected to grow by $ 477.06 mn, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing safety and effective cash management, growing organized retail format, and continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of non-cash payments in retail stores, growing sales of e-commerce reducing customer footfalls in retail stores, and increasing focus of governments on promoting a cashless economy will hamper the market growth.
More details: Request Sample Analysis Report
Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for point of sale cash drawers in APAC. The growing organized retail sector will facilitate the point of sale cash drawer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market has the potential to grow by USD 19.56 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.01%.
Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The industrial internet of things (IoT) market size has the potential to grow by USD 421.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 32.95%.
Companies Covered:
APG Cash Drawer LLC.
Cash Register Warehouse
CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
HP Inc.
MMF POS
M-S Cash Drawer
NCR Corp.
Xiamen Kasrow Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.
Zhangjiagang Hongsheng Technology Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Interface
Market segments
Comparison by Interface
Printer-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ethernet-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Serial and USB-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manually-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Interface
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
APG Cash Drawer LLC.
Cash Register Warehouse
CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
HP Inc.
MMF POS
M-S Cash Drawer
NCR Corp.
Xiamen Kasrow Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.
Zhangjiagang Hongsheng Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Details: Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point-of-sale-pos-cash-drawer-market-2021-2025-covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities--threats--17000-technavio-research-report-301265740.html
SOURCE Technavio