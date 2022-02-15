Point of Sale (POS) Market to Reach USD 26.61 Billion by 2028; Oracle Acquires GloriaFood, set to Mark Novel Development Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™
Prominent players included in the Point of Sale (POS) Market Report are Ingenico Group (Paris, France), NCR Corp. (Georgia, U.S.), VeriFone Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Revel System, Inc. (California, U.S.), PAX Technology (Shenzhen, China), Oracle(Texas, U.S.), HP Inc. (California, U.S.), Lightspeed (Montreal, Canada), Square, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan)
Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Point of Sale (POS) Market size was USD 8.71 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to reach from USD 9.95 billion in 2021 to USD 26.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Point of Sale (POS) Market, 2021-2028.”
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336
According to our researchers, the number of smartphone users is also rising each year. Consumers are inclining toward using e-wallets and mobile payment as they offer more suitability and flexibility in payment option over carrying huge wallets, credit and debit cards everywhere.
Top Players Covered in the Point of Sale (POS) Market are:
Ingenico Group (Paris, France)
NCR Corp. (Georgia, U.S.)
VeriFone Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)
Revel System, Inc. (California, U.S.)
PAX Technology (Shenzhen, China)
Oracle(Texas, U.S.)
HP Inc. (California, U.S.)
Lightspeed (Montreal, Canada)
Square, Inc. (California, U.S.)
Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan)
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 to have ModerateImpression on Point of Sale (POS) Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments around the globe tackle prime contests in maintaining the safety and protection of their cities as well as embracing inventive digital technologies. The steps initiated by governments to avert the spread of the virus are extraordinary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial business sector, which encompasses retail stores and restaurants, is experiencing several challenges, such as administering the health of the workforce and guaranteeing optimal business operations.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336
Segmentation
Type, Deployment, End-User, and Region are studied for the Market
Based on type, the market is divided into fixed POS and mobile POS. In terms of components, it is segregated into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud-based. By end-user, it is categorized into restaurants, retail, entertainment, and others. Among these, the retail segment holds the largest market share due to the growing adoption of point of sale systems in retail shops, as it offers a track of real-time data about sales performance. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
Report Scope and Segmentation-
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021to 2028
Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR
15.1%
2028 Value Projection
USD 26.61 billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 8.71 billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
150
Segments covered
By Type, By Component, By Deployment, By End User, By Geography
Growth Drivers
Growing Interest in Non-Cash Transactions among Consumers to Drive Market Growth
Pitfalls & Challenges
Data Security Concerns Might Hamper Market Growth
Report Coverage
We offer our reports, which are directed with an all-inclusive examination approach that primarily accentuates on offering accurate material. Our scholars have used a data navigation method, which further helps us to offer reliable approximations and test the general market dynamics correctly. Additionally, our analysts have gained access to various international as well as domestically funded registers for delivering the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business experts can capitalize their money only in fundamental zones.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336
Drivers& Restraints
RisingInclinationtoward Non-Cash Transactions amidUsers to BoostMarket Growth
Digital transformation is powered by rising digitization, connectivity as well as data. This transformation is being conducted across industries to create novel services, refine operational proficiencies, and enrich customer fulfillment. Acceptance of electronic payment process has amplified the demand for point of sale systems as it comprises protection, flexibility, precise money management, and abolishes human errors by minimalizing human intrusion for billing.
Regional Insights
North America is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The prompt progression and implementation of developing technologies and vital players are projected to navigate the market growth across the region.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the quickest emerging region in the future. The rising implementation of electronic payment, prompt urbanization, and the huge population of the continent is predicted to be the vital factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth.
Europe accounts for a significant amount of the point of sale market share, owing to = growing capitalization by retail stores and restaurants to refine inventory regulation, track sales by individual employees, and administer taxes.
Competitive Landscape
Groundbreaking Product UnveilingDeclarations by Vital Players to Boost Market Growth
The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to spur their position in the market as leading companies. Animportanttactic is procuring companies to elevate the brand value among users. Another operative stratagem is intermittently unveiling innovative products with a methodical study of the market and its target audience.
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336
Industry Development
June 2021: Oracle procured GloriaFood, an online marketing and ordering platform, to extend its Oracle Micros Simphony Cloud POS platform and holda larger share of the market.
Table of Content
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Methodology/Approach
Data Sources
Key Takeaways
Market Dynamics
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Drivers, Restraints,Opportunities and Trends
Impact of COVID-19
Short-term Impact
Long-term Impact
Competition Landscape
Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Global Point of Sale (POS) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020
Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations
Companies Profiled(Covered for key 10 players only)
Overview
Key Management
Headquarters etc.
Offerings/Business Segments
Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)
Employee Size
Key Financials
Past and Current Revenue
Geographical Share
Business Segment Share
Recent Developments
Annexure / Appendix
Global Point of Sale (POS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028
By Type(USD)
Fixed POS
Mobile POS
By Component(USD)
Hardware
Software
Services
Quick Buy – Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106336
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Edge Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics), By Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance), By Deployment Model (On-premises, On-cloud), By Industry (Healthcare, Energy, Automation, Agriculture, Manufacturing)And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Wealth Management Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Activity Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Smart Waste Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution), By Waste Type (Solid, Electronic, Paper, Plastic, Glass, Other), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing, Energy Recovery, Disposal), By Waste Source (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
SCADA Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ), By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Transportation, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Other (Chemical, Food & Beverage))and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune- Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
U.S.: +1 424 253 0390
UK :+44 2071 939123
APAC :+91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd