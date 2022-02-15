U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Point of Sale (POS) Market to Reach USD 26.61 Billion by 2028; Oracle Acquires GloriaFood, set to Mark Novel Development Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Prominent players included in the Point of Sale (POS) Market Report are Ingenico Group (Paris, France), NCR Corp. (Georgia, U.S.), VeriFone Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Revel System, Inc. (California, U.S.), PAX Technology (Shenzhen, China), Oracle(Texas, U.S.), HP Inc. (California, U.S.), Lightspeed (Montreal, Canada), Square, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan)

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Point of Sale (POS) Market size was USD 8.71 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to reach from USD 9.95 billion in 2021 to USD 26.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Point of Sale (POS) Market, 2021-2028.”

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336

According to our researchers, the number of smartphone users is also rising each year. Consumers are inclining toward using e-wallets and mobile payment as they offer more suitability and flexibility in payment option over carrying huge wallets, credit and debit cards everywhere.

Top Players Covered in the Point of Sale (POS) Market are:

  • Ingenico Group (Paris, France)

  • NCR Corp. (Georgia, U.S.)

  • VeriFone Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Revel System, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • PAX Technology (Shenzhen, China)

  • Oracle(Texas, U.S.)

  • HP Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Lightspeed (Montreal, Canada)

  • Square, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Fujitsu (Tokyo, Japan)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to have ModerateImpression on Point of Sale (POS) Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments around the globe tackle prime contests in maintaining the safety and protection of their cities as well as embracing inventive digital technologies. The steps initiated by governments to avert the spread of the virus are extraordinary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial business sector, which encompasses retail stores and restaurants, is experiencing several challenges, such as administering the health of the workforce and guaranteeing optimal business operations.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336

Segmentation

Type, Deployment, End-User, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type, the market is divided into fixed POS and mobile POS. In terms of components, it is segregated into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud-based. By end-user, it is categorized into restaurants, retail, entertainment, and others. Among these, the retail segment holds the largest market share due to the growing adoption of point of sale systems in retail shops, as it offers a track of real-time data about sales performance. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021to 2028

Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR

15.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 26.61 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 8.71 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

By Type, By Component, By Deployment, By End User, By Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing Interest in Non-Cash Transactions among Consumers to Drive Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Data Security Concerns Might Hamper Market Growth


Report Coverage

We offer our reports, which are directed with an all-inclusive examination approach that primarily accentuates on offering accurate material. Our scholars have used a data navigation method, which further helps us to offer reliable approximations and test the general market dynamics correctly. Additionally, our analysts have gained access to various international as well as domestically funded registers for delivering the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business experts can capitalize their money only in fundamental zones.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336

Drivers& Restraints

RisingInclinationtoward Non-Cash Transactions amidUsers to BoostMarket Growth

Digital transformation is powered by rising digitization, connectivity as well as data. This transformation is being conducted across industries to create novel services, refine operational proficiencies, and enrich customer fulfillment. Acceptance of electronic payment process has amplified the demand for point of sale systems as it comprises protection, flexibility, precise money management, and abolishes human errors by minimalizing human intrusion for billing.

Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The prompt progression and implementation of developing technologies and vital players are projected to navigate the market growth across the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the quickest emerging region in the future. The rising implementation of electronic payment, prompt urbanization, and the huge population of the continent is predicted to be the vital factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth.

Europe accounts for a significant amount of the point of sale market share, owing to = growing capitalization by retail stores and restaurants to refine inventory regulation, track sales by individual employees, and administer taxes.

Competitive Landscape

Groundbreaking Product UnveilingDeclarations by Vital Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to spur their position in the market as leading companies. Animportanttactic is procuring companies to elevate the brand value among users. Another operative stratagem is intermittently unveiling innovative products with a methodical study of the market and its target audience.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/point-of-sale-pos-market-106336

Industry Development

June 2021: Oracle procured GloriaFood, an online marketing and ordering platform, to extend its Oracle Micros Simphony Cloud POS platform and holda larger share of the market.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints,Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Point of Sale (POS) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled(Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Point of Sale (POS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type(USD)

        • Fixed POS

        • Mobile POS

      • By Component(USD)

        • Hardware

        • Software

        • Services

Toc Continued…..

Quick Buy – Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106336

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Edge Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Diagnostic analytics), By Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance), By Deployment Model (On-premises, On-cloud), By Industry (Healthcare, Energy, Automation, Agriculture, Manufacturing)And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Wealth Management Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Activity Model (Human advisory, Robo advisory, Hybrid), By Business Function (Financial advice management, Portfolio, accounting, and trading management, Performance management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Banks, Investment management firms, Trading and exchange firms) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Smart Waste Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution), By Waste Type (Solid, Electronic, Paper, Plastic, Glass, Other), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing, Energy Recovery, Disposal), By Waste Source (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

SCADA Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services ), By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Transportation, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Other (Chemical, Food & Beverage))and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


