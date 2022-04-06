Point-of-Sale Software: Global Markets to 2026

ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global POS software market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of POS software providers.



This report covers the market for POS software by user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for POS software in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.



The scope of the study includes POS software and related services. However, revenue generated for B2C adoption, and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for point-of-sale (POS) software

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for point-of-sale technology, and areas of focus to forecast this innovation-driven market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global point-of-sale systems market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, organization size, deployment type, end-user industry, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace

- Review of the current market status for POS software, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable POS software systems, and other strategic alliances within the industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce, Shopify Inc., and TouchBistro



Summary:

Point-of-sale (POS) software is a software system used by consumer-facing business owners for managing the entire lifecycle of order management and conducting transactions at the customers’ points of contact.With rising internet penetration and growing number of touch points of a single business, POS software vendors are leveraging the opportunity to grow in the industry.



With rising digitalization and multi-channel business strategizing, the POS software market is expected to experience more growth. POS software is deployed by businesses to fulfill their customer orders, manage inventories and complete transactions.



Small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and large businesses have outlets (physical stores) and online websites, all connected through their inventories and POS systems. Customer data is collected through various details about the customer through their history and transaction executions and further used for analysis and understanding customer behaviors and making business decisions.



Deploying POS software in the cloud or on-premises depends on a business ability to scale, enabling transaction processing through cloud services, whereas traditional POS software allows transactions to process only through local servers.



The global market for POS software was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and is expected reach REDACTED by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The global rise in internet usage in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of business automation systems and a surge in cloud-based software adoption are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current POS software market. However, network privacy and security concerns, along with difficulty in implementation due to high costs are hindering market growth.



In this report, the global market for POS software has been segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end use and geography.Based on component, the POS software market has been categorized into software and services.



Software currently dominates the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2020. It is estimated that the POS software market for software will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2026.



Based on organization size, the POS software market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on deployment mode, the POS software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.



Based on end use, the POS software market has been segmented into retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and others.



By geography, the POS software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.The North America region currently is the most dominant market for POS software.



In 2020, total revenue from the North American POS software market was valued at REDACTED, taking REDACTED of the global market. Heavy investment in the technology sector, the presence of leading POS vendors and a robust network infrastructure are some of the key factors driving the North American POS market.

