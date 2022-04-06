U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    -16.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,446.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.00
    -81.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.10
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.95
    +0.99 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +3.61 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8650
    +0.2750 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,298.52
    -1,353.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.05
    -39.61 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.49
    -30.23 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Point-of-Sale Software: Global Markets to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global POS software market and analyzes market trends.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point-of-Sale Software: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250585/?utm_source=GNW


Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of POS software providers.

This report covers the market for POS software by user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for POS software in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes POS software and related services. However, revenue generated for B2C adoption, and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

Report Includes:
- 47 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for point-of-sale (POS) software
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for point-of-sale technology, and areas of focus to forecast this innovation-driven market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global point-of-sale systems market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, organization size, deployment type, end-user industry, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace
- Review of the current market status for POS software, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable POS software systems, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce, Shopify Inc., and TouchBistro

Summary:
Point-of-sale (POS) software is a software system used by consumer-facing business owners for managing the entire lifecycle of order management and conducting transactions at the customers’ points of contact.With rising internet penetration and growing number of touch points of a single business, POS software vendors are leveraging the opportunity to grow in the industry.

With rising digitalization and multi-channel business strategizing, the POS software market is expected to experience more growth. POS software is deployed by businesses to fulfill their customer orders, manage inventories and complete transactions.

Small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and large businesses have outlets (physical stores) and online websites, all connected through their inventories and POS systems. Customer data is collected through various details about the customer through their history and transaction executions and further used for analysis and understanding customer behaviors and making business decisions.

Deploying POS software in the cloud or on-premises depends on a business ability to scale, enabling transaction processing through cloud services, whereas traditional POS software allows transactions to process only through local servers.

The global market for POS software was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and is expected reach REDACTED by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global rise in internet usage in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of business automation systems and a surge in cloud-based software adoption are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current POS software market. However, network privacy and security concerns, along with difficulty in implementation due to high costs are hindering market growth.

In this report, the global market for POS software has been segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end use and geography.Based on component, the POS software market has been categorized into software and services.

Software currently dominates the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2020. It is estimated that the POS software market for software will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2026.

Based on organization size, the POS software market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.Based on deployment mode, the POS software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on end use, the POS software market has been segmented into retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and others.

By geography, the POS software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.The North America region currently is the most dominant market for POS software.

In 2020, total revenue from the North American POS software market was valued at REDACTED, taking REDACTED of the global market. Heavy investment in the technology sector, the presence of leading POS vendors and a robust network infrastructure are some of the key factors driving the North American POS market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250585/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders focused on a European Union decision to avoid curbs on Russian oil that highlighted the challenges the bloc faces in reducing its reliance on its eastern neighbor.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU S

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Rivian on track to meet production target of 25,000 vehicles

    It produced 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920 last year after starting deliveries of its R1T pickup truck towards the end of the third quarter. Rivian said last month that supply-chain issues could cut its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles. The company has a factory in Normal, Illinois, where it currently makes the R1S sport utility vehicle, R1T pickup truck and a delivery van for investor and customer Amazon.com Inc.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT

    German carmaker Volkswagen will axe many combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "The key target is not growth," Arno Antlitz told the Financial Times newspaper. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.