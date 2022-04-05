U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,831.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.93
    +1.65 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.87 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7780
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,661.15
    +516.45 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.14
    +12.89 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.99
    -11.93 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Point of Sale Terminals Market revenue to cross USD 160 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Major point of sale (POS) terminals market players include AURES Group, Bematech SA, Castles Technology, Co. Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd., NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, New POS Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, PAX Technology, Posiflex Technology, Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Touch Dynamic Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Point of Sale Terminals Market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 160 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing use of online payments globally.

The entry of new companies will propel the point of sale terminals market. The participants are expanding their market presence in different regions to increase their customer base. For instance, in November 2021, Stripe introduced its POS terminal product portfolio in Germany, the UK, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands. It offers a link between online & offline payments, delivering a unified omnichannel payments platform for the merchants. The solution will allow the users to manage both in-person sales and e-commerce payments. The rise in the number of technology providers will increase the competition and the industry development.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/390


The service components of the point of sale terminals market will surge owing to the increasing concerns over data security breaches. This factor has encouraged the companies to upgrade their systems on a constant basis. In March 2022, Diebold Nixdorf and McDonald's Germany expanded their IT service partnership contract. Under the agreement, the company will offer commissioning, installation, and maintenance services for all the McDonald’s Germany restaurant upgrades or openings. The projects will be implemented and coordinated through its service partner, SOS Industries service GmbH. The partnership will allow the company in strengthening its positioning in Germany. The rising focus on avoiding the cybersecurity attacks leading to the exposure of confidential information will support the industry growth.

The introduction of new government regulations toward online payment for the entertainment sector will drive the POS terminals demand. In November 2021, Andhra Pradesh (AP) legislature passed a bill that made it compulsory for all the cinema theatres across the state to sell movie tickets only through the Government Company online booking platform. The aim of the act is to reduce tax evasion in the Telugu movie industry and properly monitor all the transactional activities of the sector. This will enforce the companies to implement POS terminals in their facilities to comply to the rules, thus supporting the point of sale terminals market progression during the forecast timeframe.

The rapid advancement in the IT & telecom sector in North America will fuel the POS terminals market opportunities. The government authorities are focusing on expanding the availability of internet connection to the population. For instance, in November 2021, the U.S. government unveiled the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, funding projects from different sectors for overall nation’s growth. Under this, the authorities have allocated approximately USD 65 billion to develop the existing broadband internet network. This will increase the accessibility of reliable high-speed internet to several citizens and businesses. The presence of affordable internet connection will support the rise in the number of online payments, in turn, driving the demand of POS terminals across different sectors.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/390

Some major findings of the point of sale (POS) terminals market report are:

  • The growing demand for POS terminals across industries, such as hospitality, restaurants, and warehousing, will impel the market expansion during forecast period. The solutions will enable the facility owners in inventory management, maintaining transactional records, and remotely monitoring data.

  • High focus of market leaders on introducing advanced solutions will augment the point of sale terminals market.

  • The increasing regional government focus on digital economy will support the POS terminal adoption during the forecast timeframe. To reduce the dependency of cash and stimulate the transition into cashless economy, the government authorities are introducing new initiatives. This will encourage the merchants to install advanced POS systems to flourish in the evolving industry progression.

  • The rising focus on improving the customer shopping experience will surge the POS terminals value in the retail sector. The store owners are integrating advanced payment solutions, enabling the consumer to complete the transaction seamlessly and eliminate the need for standing in a long queue for billing.

  • The development of IT & telecom infrastructure across the globe offering stable and affordable internet connectivity will support the utilization of cashless payments. The rise in online payments will influence the industry revenue.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Point of Sale Terminals Market Insights
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
3.2.1 Global outlook
3.2.2 Regional outlook
3.2.3 Industry value chain
3.2.3.1 Research and development
3.2.3.2 Marketing
3.2.3.3 Supply
3.2.4 Competitive landscape
3.2.4.1 Strategy
3.2.4.2 Distribution network
3.2.4.3 Business growth
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Raw material suppliers
3.3.2 Component suppliers
3.3.3 Manufacturers
3.3.4 Service providers
3.3.5 System Integrators
3.3.6 Distribution channel analysis
3.3.7 End-use landscape

3.3.8 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technological & innovation landscape
3.4.1 Biometric recognition technology
3.4.2 Countertop POS
3.4.3 Wireless POS terminals
3.4.4 Connected vs. standalone POS terminals
3.4.5 IoT technology
3.4.6 Smart card/EMV chip card capabilities
3.4.7 NFC technology
3.4.8 PIN on glass
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Investment portfolio
3.7 Industry impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter’s analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.