Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Hit $36.54 Billion by 2029 | Rising Adoption of Smart Water Treatment Systems to Augment Growth

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in point of use water treatment systems market are A.O. Smith Corporation (U.S.), Brita LP (U.S.), Pentair PLC (U.S.), Culligan International Company (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.), Best Water Technology Group (Austria), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Katadyn Group (Switzerland), Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India), Global Water Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), General Ecology Inc. (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of use water treatment systems market size was USD 19.58 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 20.94 billion in 2022 to USD 36.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is expected to grow during the projected period due to increasing awareness regarding water-borne diseases.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report :



A.O. Smith Corporation (U.S.)

Brita LP (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (U.S.)

Culligan International Company (U.S.)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Katadyn Group (Switzerland)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)

Global Water Solutions Ltd. (U.S.)

General Ecology Inc. (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-102814

Segments:

Countertop Filters to Lead Market Due to High Demand

By product type, the market is divided into under the counter filters, countertop filters, pitcher filters, faucet-mounted filters, and others. Countertop filters are expected to lead the global market due to their increasing plumbing sector demand.

Story continues

RO Filter Segment to Dominate Market Due to its Excellent Features

Based on category, the market is classified into RO filters, UV filters, gravity filters, and others. RO filters segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to its excellent features and feasibility.

Residential Segment to Be the Fastest-Growing Application

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into residential and light commercial. The residential segment holds the highest market share due to increasing adoption of these point of use water treatment systems in residential projects.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 19.58 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 36.54 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.3% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Category Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered A.O. Smith Corporation (U.S.), Brita LP (U.S.), Pentair PLC (U.S.), Culligan International Company (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea) , Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.), Best Water Technology Group (Austria), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Katadyn Group (Switzerland), Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India), Global Water Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), General Ecology Inc. (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-102814

Report Coverage:

The research report covers insightful data regarding recent developments and trends in the industry. Drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast are highlighted further in this report. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion is mentioned along with recent business development strategies adopted by the leading players. A list of key market players is given with regional insights on segmented market areas.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Smart Water Treatment Systems to Augment Growth

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding water-borne diseases. The rising demand for smart water treatment systems is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Also, various environmental campaigns conducted by governments and social workers are projected to bolster the global point of use water treatment systems market growth.

However, filters' high production and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth during the projected period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due to Rapid Urbanization

Asia Pacific dominates the global point of use water treatment systems market share due to rapid urbanization and growth opportunities in the region. The regional market stood at USD 7.71 billion in 2021.

Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global market. The regional market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of water treatment systems in the household sector. Furthermore, the rising adoption of recent technologies is expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allow Companies to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The leading market players focus on forming strategic alliances and partnerships with supporting organizations. Also, the companies adopt recent technologies to introduce new product ranges and enhance their product portfolio.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Culligan and Waterlogic Group Holdings joined hands to develop sustainable water purification, treatment, and filtration services. With this collaboration, both companies combined their expertise to expand into new markets, including the U.S. and strengthen their existing distribution networks.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-102814

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Qualitative Insights - COVID-19 Impact on Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type (Value) Under the counter filters Counter top filters Pitcher filters Faucet-mounted filters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value) RO filters UV filters Gravity filters Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-102814

Read Related Insights:

Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Water Purifier Market Size, Share & and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



