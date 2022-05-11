U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.92
    -34.13 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,025.13
    -135.61 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,485.55
    -252.12 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.25
    -23.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.11
    +6.35 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    +13.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0610 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6470
    -0.7830 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,025.75
    -1,564.56 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.05
    -41.64 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Point32Health Appoints Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

·3 min read

Stephen Cassell brings more than 20 years of transformative marketing and was most recently with one of the top 5 health plans in the United States

Stephen Cassell
Stephen Cassell

CANTON, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health today announced the appointment of Stephen Cassell to the position of chief marketing and brand officer. Cassell will report to Phil Barr, Point32Health's president of markets.

"I am excited to welcome Stephen to Point32Health," said Barr. "Stephen is a highly-experienced, talented leader, with a proven track record of success. I am confident the broad expertise he brings to the organization will help advance Point32Health's marketing and brand priorities and enhance the role we play in improving the health of our members and communities."

In his role as chief marketing and brand officer, Cassell is responsible for developing and executing a marketing and brand strategy that supports business growth and enhances brand equity and awareness. He will oversee a team focused on advertising, branding, marketing strategy, digital marketing & enablement, customer experience and market research.

"I am thrilled to join Point32Health and look forward to bringing my diverse marketing and brand experience to the organization," said Cassell. "I am excited to work with Phil and all my colleagues at Point32Health to improve the lives of our members and better shape health care for the future."

Cassell formerly served as senior vice president, chief brand officer for Cigna. Prior to this role, he served in marketing leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase & Company, HSBC, Stryker Corporation and the American Express Company. Cassell earned a BA from Bates College in Maine, an MBA from Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and graduated from the International Business Program at Oxford University. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and serves as a board member for Ascendus (formerly Accion East) and The Executive Forum. Cassell and his family run a foundation, The Pendleton County Fund, which provides scholarships to rural youth and teens to attend educational and developmental experiences.

About Point32Health
Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care)
Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/point32health-appoints-chief-marketing-and-brand-officer-301544936.html

SOURCE Point32Health

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • NXP considers Austin for more semiconductor manufacturing, up to 800 new jobs

    If NXP does choose Central Texas for the expansion, it would add to a rush of large semiconductor projects for the region. Samsung is set to develop a semiconductor plant — at least $17 billion in investment — in the small city of Taylor, and other companies have been looking to expand in the Austin area or place operations here.

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Europe’s Snub of Russian Oil Opens Door for OPEC’s Minor Players

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC nations that have stepped up to replace Russian oil flows to Europe aren’t the giants of the Middle East. Instead, some of the group’s minor players are helping to fill the gap. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower as Technolo

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower as Techn

  • Nike To Add Counterfeiting Claims, False Advertising To Its Law Suit Against StockX

    Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) asked a federal judge to let it add counterfeiting claims and false advertising to the current trademark-infringement lawsuit against sneaker marketplace StockX, Bloomberg reports. Nike prosecuted StockX in February in federal court in Manhattan for “blatantly freeriding” on Nike’s trademarks and goodwill with a service called Vault NFTs. StockX argued that its NFTs were simply listings for physical sneakers stored in its vault and can be traded by users. Nike purchased fou

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Moderna CFO out after two days in the role as former employer Dentsply discloses probe of financial reporting

    Moderna Inc. surprised investors Wednesday with the news that its recently appointed chief financial officer has departed with immediate effect, following the disclosure of an internal probe into financial reporting at his former employer.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Exxon’s Investments Are Paying Off, Analyst Says. Expect Big Returns of Capital.

    The giant oil company zigged where other giant energy companies have zagged, putting it in a prime spot to ride surging prices.