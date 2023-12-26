When Will Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP) Turn A Profit?

Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Pointerra Limited provides a cloud-based solution for storing, processing, managing, analyzing, extracting, visualizing, and sharing 3D data. On 30 June 2023, the AU$30m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.5m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Pointerra's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Pointerra, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$5.6m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 122% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pointerra given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Pointerra currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

