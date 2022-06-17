U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,690.32
    +23.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,014.11
    +87.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.41
    +212.31 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.13
    +24.29 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    -7.80 (-6.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0069 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2120
    -0.0950 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0141 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9690
    +2.7290 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,602.67
    -727.38 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.90
    +2.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Points Announces Favourable Glass Lewis Recommendation for Arrangement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Points.com, Inc
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PCOM
Points.com, Inc
Points.com, Inc

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points.com Inc. (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Points’ shareholders (“Shareholders”) vote “FOR” the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Purchaser”) of Plusgrade L.P., a leading ancillary revenue platform for the global travel industry, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Points for US$25.00 per common share in cash. As previously announced, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., another leading independent proxy advisory firm, also recommended that Shareholders vote “FOR” the Arrangement.

In its recommendation to Shareholders, Glass Lewis concluded:

“In conclusion, we believe the Points board established a sound basis upon which to conclude the all-cash transaction represents the most attractive opportunity available at this time for the Company's shareholders. The proposed acquisition provides shareholders with certainty of value and full liquidity at a premium to the Company's unaffected trading price, and appears to represent a fair fundamental valuation for the Company, reflecting the strategic nature of the transaction.”

Meeting and Circular

The special meeting of Shareholders to approve the Arrangement (the “Meeting”) will be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted by live audio webcast at https://meetnow.global/MZ7T2YH at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 23, 2022. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Points’ board of directors has fixed the close of business on May 19, 2022 as the record date, being the date for the determination of the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

Proxies must be received by Points’ transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Attention: Investor Services, not later than 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on June 21, 2022 (or no later than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the city of Toronto, before any reconvened meeting if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed). For Shareholders that hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary, a completed voting instruction form should be deposited in accordance with the instructions printed on the form.

The management proxy circular filed on May 25, 2022 (the “Circular”) provides important information regarding the Arrangement and related matters, including the background to the Arrangement, the reasons for recommendation of Points’ board of directors, voting procedures and how to virtually attend the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its appendices carefully and in their entirety. The Circular has been mailed to Shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and the Interim Order. The Circular is available under the Points’ issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as well as on Points’ website at http://investor.points.com.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or need assistance in your consideration of the Arrangement or with the completion and delivery of your proxy, please contact Points’ proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone toll-free in Canada and the United States at 1-877-452-7184, outside of Canada and the United States at 1-416-304-0211 or by email to assistance@laurelhill.com. If you have any questions about obtaining the consideration to which you are entitled for your common shares under the Arrangement, including with respect to completing the applicable letter of transmittal, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., who will act as depositary under the Arrangement, at 1-800-564-6253 (for Shareholders in Canada and in the United States) or 1-514-982-7555 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the United States).

About Points

Points (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities legislation, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements include or relate to but are not limited to, among other things: the anticipated date for the holding of the Meeting; the timing and effects of the Arrangement; the solicitation of proxies by Points’ and Laurel Hill, Points’ proxy solicitation agent and Shareholder communications advisor; and may also include other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and can generally be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” or similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

Although Points believes the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to important risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Certain material assumptions or estimates are applied in making forward- looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In particular, uncertainty around the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies, economic activity, and all elements of the travel and hospitality industry may have a significant and materially adverse impact on our business. In addition, the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may impact the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required Shareholder, regulatory and Court approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete the Arrangement or for other reasons; failure to complete the Arrangement could negatively impact the price of the common shares or otherwise affect the business of Points; the Purchaser’s ability to complete the anticipated debt and equity financing as contemplated by applicable commitment letters or to otherwise secure terms for alternative financing at least as favourable as the debt and equity financing contemplated by the applicable commitment letters; significant transaction costs or unknown liabilities; the ability of Points’ board of directors to consider and approve, subject to compliance with the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, a superior proposal for Points; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Arrangement; risks related to tax matters; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; risks relating to Points’ ability to retain and attract key personnel during the interim period; certain of Points’ directors and officers may have interests in the Arrangement that are different from those of Shareholders; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Arrangement, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; business, operational and financial risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; Points and the Purchaser may be subject to legal claims, securities class actions, derivative lawsuits and other claims; and other risks inherent to the business carried out by Points and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on Points or its ability to complete the Arrangement. These and other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in Points’ annual information form, Form 40-F, annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis, and annual and interim financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available on Points’ issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Points does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information:

Points Investor Relations Inquiries

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
IR@points.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • Based on history, the next bull market is just months away and could take the S&P 500 to 6000, says BofA

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • This Overlooked Stock May Acquire Kohl's -- Is It a Buy?

    Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) has been a hot topic of conversation lately as investors ponder whether the department store chain is a buy amid the ongoing talks that it could be taken private if the right deal is struck. The Ohio-based holding company is now in an exclusive negotiation window with Kohl's after talks with several other potential acquirers fizzled out. Deal or no deal, shares of Franchise Group look like a sound long-term investment as the shrewd operator continues to build its empire of franchised businesses.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Tech stocks ‘could drop another 15% to 20% at least’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks, hiring freezes and layoffs, and recessionary risks.

  • Oil Tumbles To $110 as Fed Signals Even More Hawkishness Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in 5 weeks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his will to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • El Salvador Faces Turmoil as Bitcoin Value Plunges

    El Salvador's bet on bitcoin is looking more and more risky as the cryptocurrency's value plunges. Last year, the Central American country became the first in the world to make bitcoin legal tender for all transactions. In recent weeks, the overall crypto market's value has fallen rapidly and is now worth $930 billion compared to $3 trillion in November.

  • Crypto Tumult Spreads as Lender Babel Puts Freeze on Withdrawals

    (Bloomberg) -- In a sign of deepening turmoil in the crypto community, Babel Finance became the second major digital-asset lender this week to freeze withdrawals, telling clients it is facing “unusual liquidity pressures” as it contends with recent market declines.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.