PointsBet Canada eyes Alberta as potential centre for online gaming innovation

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta’s tech hub continues to diversify, and PointsBet Canada recognizes the Calgary-Edmonton Corridor as a possible expansion point for its digital sports betting operations.

PointsBet Canada remains uniquely committed to the Canadian marketplace, including job creation in the burgeoning legal Canadian sports betting industry.

Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet has become one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States. In recent months, PointsBet Canada has become the exclusive sport betting partner of the NHL Alumni Association, Daily Faceoff and The Nation Network, Team Kevin Koe and Team Kerri Einarson, and the official partner of Curling Canada and more.

Alberta’s avid sports fanbase and business-friendly environment, including competitive tax rates and a diverse workforce, are among the reasons PointsBet Canada is exploring operations in Alberta.

The company is unique in that it owns and controls its own technology instead of outsourcing core functions to third parties, ultimately allowing PointsBet to safely tackle high volumes of betting and address technical issues quickly. The hands-on, in-house approach also creates opportunity in allowing for operations, investment, and jobs to either open or remain in Alberta.

“Our mission since the very beginning has been to build a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market. We believe that Alberta has the talent and highly-skilled workforce that can help us be at the forefront of iGaming in Canada. In addition to the economic growth created by an iGaming workforce, Alberta has an even greater economic opportunity should it choose to pursue a regulated and competitive iGaming market in the province. Doing so would create a level-playing field in a responsible and licensed gaming market for Alberta’s sports fans.”

Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada



“Alberta’s competitive business environment, talent pipeline and unique infrastructure continue to elevate the province as a growing global tech hub. Our recent MOU with PointsBet Canada will support the company on its investment journey as PointsBet looks to Alberta as a potential destination for high-impact investment.



Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta



“We knew early-on in our conversations with PointsBet Canada that they were committed to building a product that was true to our nation’s identity and not just paying lip-service to its customers. Whether it is their partnership with the NHL Alumni, Trailer Park Boys, or Team Koe, PointsBet Canada is an authentically Canadian sportsbook. As a proud Edmontonian, I am excited to see them looking to Alberta to expand their operations.”

Jay Downton, Co-Founder of The Nation Network and partner of PointsBet Canada

On August 27th, 2021, the Federal Government permitted single-game sports betting as regulated and managed by the provinces. Alberta’s technology and innovation sector continues to expand and diversify, boasting over 3,000 tech companies and 170,000 skilled tech workers.

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Invest Alberta:

The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes; the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada, and the most livable and affordable cities. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.



