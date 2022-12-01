U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,078.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,016.50
    -25.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.05
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    +31.90 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -0.99 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0084 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4480
    -1.6320 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,099.82
    +216.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.10
    +4.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.47
    +10.42 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

PointsBet Canada opens Canadian Headquarters

·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Located in downtown Toronto, just steps away from the centre of the Canadian entertainment industry, PointsBet Canada has officially opened their new headquarters to anchor their Canadian operations. The office will serve as an innovation hub, maintaining a focus on product development and technology recruitment moving forward.

PointsBet Canada Office
PointsBet Canada Office

"Our mission since the very beginning has been to build a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "We believe that Ontario has the talent and workforce that can help us be at the forefront of iGaming in Canada."

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing operators in North America and a two-time winner of EGR North America's Best Sports Betting Operator. The company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

PointsBet Canada has also made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market with partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport, including Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, NHL Alumni Association, Curling Canada, and more.

"I congratulate PointsBet on the opening of their new Canadian headquarters and welcome them to Ontario.  This investment supports the growth of Ontario's technology and iGaming ecosystems," says Trevor Dauphinee, CEO of Invest Ontario. "Ontario's strength as an economic powerhouse backed by a highly-skilled workforce is a competitive advantage that industry leaders like PointsBet recognize."

Ontario is a leader in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech and digital media. Its technology sector and innovation corridor are home to 25,000 firms that generate over $48.3 billion in GDP every year. With 63,500 STEM graduates every year, Toronto – along with Ottawa and Waterloo – are among the markets in North America with the largest tech talent.

Over the past year, PointsBet Canada has continued to grow and invest in Ontario. It is now home to over 50 employees who directly support the company's business in Canada, as well as the larger global technology team. Ontario has been a strong source of talent, and local growth has come as a direct result of the Government of Ontario's decision to launch of single-sport wagering and a competitive iGaming framework in the province.

"PointsBet Canada is not just talking the talk, we're walking the walk," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial at PointsBet Canada. "Whether it is supporting the sports and teams that are synonymous with Canada's identity or investing in the jobs of tomorrow, we are Team Canada and proud to wear the maple leaf."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Invest Ontario:

Invest Ontario is a board-led provincial agency mandated to attract and secure business investments that create jobs, generate returns to the province and support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Ontario's life sciences, advanced manufacturing and technology sectors.

Media inquiries:
Patrick Eichner
Senior Director, Communications – PointsBet Canada 
patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

PointsBet Canada Office
PointsBet Canada Office
PointsBet Canada (PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)
PointsBet Canada (PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)

SOURCE PointsBet

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c0331.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Wipro Limited

    Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, this India IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.

  • Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Lacey

    New Retail Store Provides Convenient Location for Thurston County Residents to Experience Xfinity and Comcast Business Products, Address Service Needs and Exchange Equipment

  • Amazon Launches Supply-Chain Software Service

    The cloud-based addition to Amazon Web Services aims to help businesses track and manage cargo flows.

  • Former FedEx execs' company S+V Technologies scores partnerships with Chicago, Seattle firms

    Local startup S+V Technologies has forged a partnership with project44, the Chicago-based company that's valued at $2.7 billion.

  • Former Pokermatch founder Denys Ustymenko starts new crypto processing project - 1TN

    1TN has recently announced a devenew solution which will allow for the successful utilization of the project’s services for a wide variety of business types through a simple and seamless integratio...

  • 'Co-warehouse' company Saltbox closes $35M Series B

    Coworking and warehouse space company Saltbox announced today the closing of a $35 million Series B led by Cox Enterprises and Pendulum. The news comes more than a year after Saltbox closed a $10.6 million Series A, bringing its total funding to $56 million. As TechCrunch previously reported, Saltbox — which was founded in 2019 by Tyler Scriven, Maxwell Bonnie and Paul D’Arrigo — is a pioneer of what it calls “co-warehousing.”

  • Pet Supplies Plus Inks Deal With Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs For 29 Wag N' Wash Stores

    Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), said their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag' N Wash stores. The financial details were not disclosed. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years. Over the next four years, most Wag N' Wash stores will be opened across Nashville and Dallas. US Retail Holdings' business partners include Aar

  • Japan’s Huge Life Insurers Caught Short by Yen’s Rapid Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- A rush by Japan’s life insurers to protect themselves against a stronger yen may have the paradoxical effect of accelerating gains in the currency.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Carvana Could Run Out of Cash In a Year

    Beleaguered car seller Carvana continues to face severe headwinds. Known as the "Amazon of used cars," Carvana's shares have been crushed on the stock market, plummeting by a massive 96.84% year-to-date. Shares of the company fell again on Nov. 30 when Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler cut his price target to $10 from $43 and lowered his rating to neutral from buy.

  • Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & Progressive

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and The Progressive (PGR).

  • Wayfair stock climbs as company signals improving trends

    Shares of Wayfair Inc. were up 7% in midday trading Wednesday after the online home-goods retailer provided information about its holiday-weekend performance and signaled that business trends have recently improved. Wayfair disclosed in a filing that it saw a low-single-digit increase in U.S. sales during the five-day span from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, relative to a year before. Chief Executive Niraj Shah added in the filing that "leading up to Cyber Five, our November year-over-year revenu

  • Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike

    At meetings held a week or two before the Fed policy-rate decision, directors on the Kansas City, Philadelphia and New York Fed boards sought a half-percentage-point increase in the discount rate, the minutes showed. Those at the other nine banks backed a 75-basis point hike, which was the increase Fed policymakers decided on at their Nov. 2-3 meeting.

  • What You Need to Know From UnitedHealth's (UNH) Latest Outlook

    UnitedHealth (UNH) expects the top line to be within the range of $357-$360 billion in 2023.

  • Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now

    As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won't be chock-full of major … Continue reading → The post Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • iPhone Pro Shipments May Miss Consensus, Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Amazon Cloud Unit To Add More Employees: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 30

    Reuters Tesla Rival Charts Ambitious Expansion Plan In Mexico, Eyes 10% Market Share, Says Report BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) is flexing its muscles in international waters, with the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker eyeing a strong presence in the North American country of Mexico. BYD is planning to commence sales of its EVs in Mexico in 2023, and the all-electric Tang SUV and Han sedan will likely be the first vehicles launched, Zhou Zou, said the company's

  • Workday stock rises 8.5% following raised outlook and share-buyback plan

    Workday Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the human-resources cloud-software company hiked its outlook and launched a share buyback program.

  • Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

    The company’s refrigerated-foods business saw volumes drop 19% without the benefit of an additional week in last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Climbs As Outlook Tops Estimates

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings that met views while revenue topped estimates. The company's guidance beat expectations

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.