When Will PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PointsBet Holdings Limited's (ASX:PBH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The AU$221m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$108m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on PointsBet Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for PointsBet Holdings

PointsBet Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Australian Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$691k in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for PointsBet Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that PointsBet Holdings has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of PointsBet Holdings to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – PointsBet Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has PointsBet Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PointsBet Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.