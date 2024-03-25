When Will PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PointsBet Holdings Limited's (ASX:PBH) future prospects. PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The AU$264m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$108m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$87m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PointsBet Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Hospitality analysts is that PointsBet Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$24m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PointsBet Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. PointsBet Holdings currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

