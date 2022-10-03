U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.65
    +43.93 (+2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.31
    +3.82 (+4.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    +37.50 (+2.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +1.70 (+8.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9831
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0151 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6930
    -0.0360 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.28
    +265.89 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.94
    +8.59 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

PointsBet Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DENVER, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH;OTCQX:PBTHF), based in Denver, focused on Digital Sports Wagering, today announced that Andrew Mellor, Group CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.

DATE: October 6th, 2022
TIME: 4.30-5.00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About PointsBet Holdings
PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
PointsBet Holdings
Name Stephen Forman
Title Investor Relations
Email Stephen.forman@pointsbet.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


