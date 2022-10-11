U.S. markets closed

POINTSKASH ANNOUNCES REVOLUTIONARY NEW OFFERING AND EXPANSION OF LEADERSHIP TEAM

·2 min read

-Merchant Processing Solution with Built-In Universal Loyalty Cash Back Program Is Industry First-

-Rustin Fichtner Joins Organization to Oversee Payments Business –

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent success of its mobile application in the marketplace, PointsKash today announced the creation of the first all-inclusive payments platform that integrates universal loyalty and traditional card-based transactions. The Florida-based financial technology company also named Rustin Fichtner, an industry veteran with 30-plus-years' experience as Vice President of Payments, to oversee and drive the implementation of the payments side of the business.

"PointsKash now offers an innovative, customizable solution that combines payment processing, technology, and a loyalty rewards program. Our game-changing, best-in-class offering, enhances the transaction experience for our merchant partners and consumers alike. Along with this exciting development, we are pleased to welcome Rustin Fichtner as VP of Payments, who will spearhead enablement of the PointsKash payments solution across the small business and enterprise markets," said Steve Janjic, PointsKash co-founder and CEO.

The new PointsKash merchant services solution takes a concierge approach to merchant partner relationships, offering the added benefit of a direct-to-processor relationship, ensuring best-in-class support, service, and pricing, designed specifically for each partner. Merchant partners will enjoy the convenience of in-person card present capabilities, mobile app, and online functions, as well as the greater flexibility it allows consumers to aggregate, track, and redeem points for cash or use them toward purchases.

Fichtner's expertise in channel development, operations and implementation working in concert with sales and marketing, arrives at an exciting time as PointsKash expands its merchant payment services offerings and go-to-market functions for private and public businesses of all sizes.

More information about PointsKash is available by visiting pointskash.com/.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers, rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty reward points to cash. Our merchant payment processing services team has over 40 years of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including local, regional, and national convenience store fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with additional support in Kansas City, Missouri.

Contact:
Alexandria Velandia | PointsKash
avelandia@pointskash.com | 561-501-8682

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointskash-announces-revolutionary-new-offering-and-expansion-of-leadership-team-301646578.html

SOURCE PointsKash

