All-New Sporty Exterior Styling with Flowing, One-Motion Silhouette

Over 50% Increase in Zero Emission Driving Range from Prior Generation Model

All New Standard Traffic Jam Assist

Legacy Prius Name to Carry on Toyota's Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Prius Plug-In concept model was first revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show back in 2009, few could have seen the important role it would play in the future of mobility. It offered customers a versatile solution with its pure EV or hybrid modes, impeccable MPG and all the tech people expected from a Prius – making it a perfect addition to the third-generation Prius lineup. Fast forward to now, and the automaker is ushering in a new era of the Prius legacy — with the reveal of the 2023 Prius Prime at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Poised for Performance: 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Revealed

Now in its 10th year of production, this plug-in hybrid model has continued to offer customers the flexibility of getting around town on zero emission battery power or hybrid mode for fuel efficient road tripping. And now, this plug-in offers a thrilling experience in its own right – by bringing even more performance and technology to an already incredible package. With a larger lithium-ion battery that increases its EV range by more than 50% over the previous range of 25 miles. With over 20 million hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sold globally, the all-new Prius Prime brings a flexible player to Toyota's ever-growing team of electrified vehicles.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to carbon neutrality, the Prius Prime is part of lineup that looks to move "beyond zero." With ten hybrids, two plug-in hybrids, the new bZ4X battery electric vehicle and zero emission hydrogen fuel cell technology Mirai, Toyota is committed to finding highly efficient and zero emission solutions that fit customers lifestyles across the US. As a symbol of that commitment, the 2023 Prius will be the first Toyota vehicle to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, a global effort to achieve carbon neutrality in our products, manufacturing, and beyond.

Price and on-sale date of the exciting, all-new Prius Prime will be announced in the first half of 2023.

Sporty with an Eye on Efficiency

A focus for Prius Prime is to allow it to have a similar ethos to the new Prius hybrid model, but with a little something extra – more performance, technology, safety and even a little attitude. Overall, the goal is to build a vehicle that not only meets the practical needs of today's customers, but also one that appeals to their emotions and that starts with a new sport grade lineup.

Available in SE, XSE and XSE premium grades, the 2023 Prius Prime is built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, offering a low center of gravity with reduced weight and increased rigidity compared to the previous generation. The result? A wider stance and a lower driving position that feels sporty, yet comfortable.

The all-new Prius Prime also blends its athletic side with a bit of star powered tech: a solar roof. This on-board charging feature uses roof mounted solar panels to recharge the Prius Prime's battery when parked. The panels deliver supplemental power to accessory functions, like air conditioning, when driving and they also use a clever design that conceals the electrodes for a seamless, glossy appearance.

Compared to the previous generation Prius Prime, it's 2-inches lower, 1-inch wider, 1-inch longer length and with a hip point that's almost 1-inch lower. The placement of the traction battery placement is also optimized, with placement under the rear seat for a low center of gravity and enhanced luggage capacity.

Poised for Performance

When it comes to performance, Prius Prime is purpose-built – with a plug-in hybrid system designed to enhance both fuel economy and driving performance, when compared to the outgoing model. The acceleration feel and vehicle speed controllability have also been enhanced, providing a driving feel and accelerator response unique to electric vehicles.

Under the hood is the 5th generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a 2.0L engine and a newly developed lithium-ion battery, located underneath the rear seat. The result is a zero-emission electric range increase of over 50%, a nearly 100 hp increase to 220 hp, and a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds.

Making the Grade

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime takes standard and available features to a whole new level. Whether one chooses SE, XSE or the XSE Premium grade – in Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Black or Supersonic Red – Prius Prime drivers will be ready to look to the road ahead.

SE grade

Standard Features

Optional features

XSE grade

Standard Features

Optional features

XSE Premium grade

Standard Features

Optional features

Tech at the Ready

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is equipped with the tools to make life more convenient – thanks to the available 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Prius drivers will also have the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information.

To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Prius Prime has an available Wi-Fi Connect 1-month trial that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Prius Prime into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Prius Prime offers a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Limited grade only, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats enhancing the audio experience.

Each Prius Prime offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Prius Prime with a 1-year trial of Remote Connect service, available on LE grade and standard on XLE and Limited. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital key is also standard with Remote Connect for the XLE and Limited Grades – making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more all from a smart phone.

Ready to handle all your device charging needs, the Prius Prime is equipped with six USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two Type-C USB ports at the bottom of the center stack plus two more Type-C USB ports in the center console. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Convenience features are aplenty for Prius Prime, too. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) is available on SE and standard on XSE and XSE Premium. A Panoramic View Monitor is available on XSE Premium and provides a live rotating 360-degree view around the vehicle. Advanced Park is available on XSE Premium, a hands-free system designed to assist you with parallel parking or backing into a parking space.

Safety

For 2023, Prius Prime will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. This suite of active safety systems includes the existing feature set available on the prior generation Prius Prime but includes some additional enhancements and capabilities.

This suite of safety features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Another new addition to Prius Prime's safety features is Proactive Driving Assist. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not meant to be a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features from the prior generation Prius Prime have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect motorcyclists, in addition to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.

Prius Prime – Upgraded Convenience

Prius Prime will also come standard with some additional features made possible by the equipped front corner radar sensors and a driver monitor camera. These features include Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Park and, a first among the Toyota line-up, Traffic Jam Assist.

Lane Change Assist works in collaboration with Lane Tracing Assist, meaning it also only operates when DRCC is activated. When a driver partially engages the turn signal, the system sensors monitor to confirm there are no vehicles in the path of the lane change, and then provides steering support into the new lane with the driver's hands on the steering wheel.

Front Cross Traffic Alert uses the front corner radar sensors to detect vehicles approaching from the side in situations such as when stopped at an intersection. Arrows are displayed to warn the driver, and if the driver attempts to proceed when there's cross traffic, the vehicle provides an audible alert and warning on the MID.

Advanced Park executes the necessary steering and brake controls to navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space. Advanced Park is capable of parallel parking, backing into a perpendicular parking space, and can assist in exiting a parking space, all hands-free under the driver's supervision.

Traffic Jam Assist is a first to Toyota and Prius Prime and can help take some of the stress out of the low-speed, stop-and-go driving in a traffic jam. When driving on a highway with DRCC and LTA activated, if the system sensors detect traffic is slowing, and if operating conditions are met, this system will assist by providing acceleration, braking and hands-free steering control under active supervision of the driver. This system is designed to operate only under speeds of approximately 25 miles per hour, and the driver monitor camera must confirm the driver has their eyes on the road to allow for hands-free operation. If operating conditions are no longer met, or if the speed of traffic increases beyond 25 miles per hour, the system will prompt the driver to take control of the vehicle.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

