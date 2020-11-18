U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,616.11
    +6.58 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,916.97
    +133.62 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,908.67
    +9.32 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.88
    +6.97 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.85
    +0.42 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.10
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8600
    -0.0120 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8940
    -0.2860 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,797.78
    +28.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    337.17
    -9.46 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,388.16
    +22.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,728.14
    -286.48 (-1.10%)
     

Pokémon GO will bump its max level cap to 50 and add more Pokémon soon

Greg Kumparak
·2 min read

Since launching four years ago, hitting level 40 in Pokémon GO meant hitting the top. You could still keep catching Pokémon and gathering XP, of course — but that shiny level badge wasn't going up any higher.

That'll change later this month with an update that bumps the cap to 50, introduces new Pokémon, and makes other gameplay tweaks.

Here's whats changing:

  • New level cap: Starting November 30th, the max level in Pokémon GO will now be 50. Niantic tells me that XP you've already accumulated beyond what's required for Level 40 will count toward new levels. However, there's more to levels 41-50 than just XP; each new level comes with a set of challenges you must complete, such as completing 100 Field Research tasks or hatching 30 eggs — so no one will be hitting the new cap immediately. Some ultra-dedicated players have accumulated XP many, many times past what's needed to hit 40, so this twist makes sense.

  • XP System Overhaul: Niantic is adjusting how much XP players get for things like catching Pokémon, hatching eggs, etc, primarily to make getting to level 40 a bit less of a grind. Anyone who hits Level 40 before the end of the year will get some special stuff, including an exclusive Gyarados hat for their avatar and a "Legacy 40" medal.

  • New Pokémon: A new generation of Pokémon — those from the "Kalos" region originally featured in Pokémon X and Y — will start appearing on December 2nd.

  • Seasons: Niantic is introducing the concept of "seasons" to the game. Seasons will change every 3 months based on what hemisphere you're in, and determine things like what Pokémon you see and which forms certain Pokémon will take. In-game events will now be themed around each season; the in-game player-versus-player battle league, meanwhile, will now be three months long and tied to the same schedule.

Niantic is giving this update a big flashy name for the first time, dubbing it "Pokémon GO Beyond". It's the biggest update the game has seen in a long while — definitely the biggest this year.

Latest Stories

  • 'The Squad' pushes Biden to cancel student debt — here's how they'd personally benefit

    The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have been some of the most vocal advocates pushing President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt during his first 100 days in office.

  • When Tesla Joins the S&P 500, You Know It’s Game Over

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- In an anecdote often attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, the moment he knew to get out of the 1920s stock market boom was when he started receiving share tips from his shoeshine boy. You can make a similar argument about the moment that leading equity indexes finally give their blessing to an up-and-coming stock. The latest and most dramatic instance of that will happen next month, when the S&P 500  will admit Tesla Inc. through its club doors for the first time.Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the U.S. more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?To be sure, it looks like Tesla is on more solid footing than two years ago, when regulators were lobbing fraud charges against Elon Musk and the company was, in his words, “single-digit weeks” away from bankruptcy. Its elevation to the S&P 500 had been predicted ever since second-quarter results chalked up a fourth consecutive period of profit, passing one crucial criterion that keeps a lot of startups out of the index.Looked at from the more exacting perspective of operating cash, it’s doing even better. The $2.4 billion inflow in the third quarter alone was more than total operating cash in the decade through September 2019. The auto industry as a whole seems to be performing remarkably well in the grip of Covid-19, with the S&P’s automobile and parts sub-index Monday hitting its highest level in more than two years.Tesla is already the 11th-largest company by market capitalization on U.S. exchanges, worth about as much as the world's three biggest carmakers Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. put together. Casual investors are likely to see their index-tracking funds turn them into indirect Tesla shareholders whether they like it or not. So what’s not to like?The lingering question is around valuation. Tesla is past the point where it’s at imminent risk of demise, but it’s still very hard to justify the price put on the stock. Returns on equity are only just pulling even with the broader automobiles sub-index. Even analyst estimates that they’ll rise north of 20% over the coming years will only bring them in line with what were, until recently, considered normal levels for an industry that’s been out of favor with investors for years.That sort of pedestrian financial performance is hard to square with Tesla’s eye-wateringly expensive stock. The median price of S&P 500 constituents is 20.89 times blended forward 12-month earnings. Tesla’s price-earnings ratio is 113, which would be enough to give it the richest rating on the index after Under Armour Inc., Boeing Co., and SBA Communications Corp. Comparing forward Ebitda to enterprise value, just six companies have higher valuations than Tesla’s 49.51 times multiple.It’s very hard to see how Tesla will be able to justify those valuations in the long term. That’s the case even if you agree with the most bullish analysts and assume the company will be producing about $10 billion a year of net income by 2022 or 2023, compared with $556 million over the past 12 months. On those numbers, a 20 times price-earnings multiple would produce a business worth not much more than half of Tesla’s current $387 billion market cap.That’s the true lesson for newcomers to the big indexes. For every Yahoo or AOL Inc. that turns into a parable of market excess, there’s a Kimco or CBRE that survives but never recaptures the magic that propelled it into the limelight. Yahoo’s 1999 hype ultimately fell victim to the better search technology being developed by a then little-known startup called Google. The race to dominate electric vehicles over the coming decade will scarcely be less competitive. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies. He has been a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and the Guardian.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s the unwelcome surprise awaiting stock investors next year, says this money manager

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

  • Nio To Launch Two Back-To-Back Sedans In A Challenge To Tesla Model 3

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is entering the sedan market, with plans to launch two back-to-back models, the electric vehicle company's CEO William Li said on the quarterly earnings call Tuesday.What Happened: The Chinese EV maker will launch a sedan "soon" and is currently developing another one, Li said without elaborating further on the timeline, as first reported by Bloomberg. "So the next two products in line will both be sedans."The "Nio Day" annual event, where the company typically unveils new products and technologies, is slated to happen in January, Nio confirmed to Benzinga last month, and the new sedan launch could come at this time.Nio typically aims to roll out one new vehicle every year, and the second sedan launch would be unlikely to happen until the company's next annual event.Why It Matters: Nio has been speculated to be launching a high-performance, premium all-electric sedan dubbed ET7 for a while, and Li's comments don't come as a surprise.The company's sedan offerings are said to be vying to compete with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan vehicles. Nio's stock is on a meteoric rise but the Elon Musk-led company is a threatening presence in its home market of China, especially with the upcoming locally-made Model Y launch. Li, in August, said Nio was planning to expand internationally by the end of 2020, starting with Europe.The EV maker on Thursday reported an adjusted net loss of RMB 996 million, or $146.7 million, in the third quarter, with total revenues surging 146.4.% year-over-year to $666.6 million.Citron Research's Andrew Left, a notorious short-seller, said late last week that Nio has entered "unchartered territory that can never be justified," making a bullish call that it's time for investors to cash out.Price Action: After a 2.17% gain during trading hours, NIO ADRs dipped 1.05% during after-hours at $46.10.See Also: Nio Unveils 100-kWh Battery, Upgrade Plans: What Investors Should KnowBenzinga editor Neer Varshney contributed to this report.Photo courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Goldman Plans Second Round Of Job Cuts In 3 Months: Report * Alibaba Says Luxury Brand Coach Saw Singles Day Sales Rise 700%(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Is Exploding But Still Losing Out To A Smaller Cryptocurrency

    While Bitcoin is in the limelight for crossing the psychologically-important $18,000 mark, another coin has outpaced the weekly gains made by the apex cryptocurrency.What Happened: Yearn Finance (YFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) coin, gained 15.93% in the 7-day period leading up to press time -- beating Bitcoin's gains of 14.48%.Yearn Finance, launched in February, is an aggregator service for investors and allows DeFi investing and yield farming. YFI gained 4.76% in a 24-hour period reaching $21,513.89, nearly rivaling the 5.77% gains made by Bitcoin.The DeFi cryptocurrency had reached $41,382.98 on Sept. 14 before plunging as low as $9,014.91 on Nov. 6. YFI has appreciated nearly 139% since then till press time.A trader, who goes by the pseudonym "Benjamin Blunts," said before the coin's $40,000 rally that it would reach the near $50,000 mark. The current market cap of YFI is nearly $650.21 million. Why It Matters: YFI's surge was led by a perfect storm as strong technicals, new products, yield farming, and growth in the popularity of DeFi liquidity pools buoyed the cryptocurrency, Cointelegraph reported.There are 30,000 YFI tokens in circulation and Yearn's creator Andre Cronje did not set aside any for himself. However, more YFI can be minted, according to CoinDesk."I think the 'no inflation' meme is here to stay," according to Tarun Chitra, a member of Yearn's multisig -- an equivalent to the board of directors.Tarun told CoinDesk there are other ways for the system to "monetize."Price Action: YFI traded 4.76% higher at $21,513.89 at press time while Bitcoin traded 5.77% higher at $17,599.77.Related Link: Sushi-Inspired Cryptocurrency Surged 331% In 1 Week Of Launch -- Then, The Founder Cashed OutSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Doles Out Advice To Maisie Williams On Whether She Should 'Go Long On Bitcoin' * As Bitcoin Nears K, A Citibank Analyst Projects 0K Levels Next Year(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Dividend Stocks In 2020: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2021

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to start flagging their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball.Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio in the new year.As normal, TipRanks has collected and collated the data on the top picks, and made it available for investors’ use. The stock choices, and their data, make for some interesting choices. Let's take a closer look. UTZ Brands (UTZ)UTZ Brands is a familiar label in the eastern US. The company is known for its range of snack foods, of the salty variety rather than sweet. The company’s line of foods, including pretzels, potato chips, snack mixes, and popcorn, are frequent choices in vending machines. In August, UTZ (then known as Utz Quality Foods) has completed a business combination agreement with Collier Creek, a special purpose acquisition company. The combination brought the venerable snack company into the public trading domain. More recently, UTZ posted strong Q3 results and reported that it has entered an agreement to buy competing snack company Truco. The quarterly results were released first, on November 5, showing $248 million in net sales, a year-over-year gain of 24%, along with a 23% yoy gain in gross profit. One week later, UTZ and Truco announced a $480 million acquisition agreement, which will bring the ‘On the Border’ brand of tortilla chips and salsas into UTZ product line.Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is 5-star analyst Rupesh Parikh, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “[Following] the company's announcement on 11/12 to acquire Truco Enterprises, [we] overall look very favorably upon the deal economics, synergy opportunity, leverage to the attractive tortilla category including ancillary products (salsa and queso), and compelling growth prospects for the brand," Parikh opined. "We believe the company is well positioned to drive at least 3-4% organic sales growth and 6-8% EBITDA growth with upside optionality from strategic acquisitions," the analyst concluded. To this end, UTZ remains Parikh's top small-cap food pick. The analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $24 price target. This figure implies a 28% upside from current levels. (To watch Parikh’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street loves this stock, earning a stellar analyst consensus rating -- Strong Buy. Out of 7 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 6 are bullish on UTZ, while only one remains sidelined. With a return potential of ~16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $21.71. (See UTZ stock analysis on TipRanks)RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)From salty snacks we move on to telecom tech. RingCentral is a cloud-based business communications company. The company’s products are software platform packages that combine telephone and computer systems. The flagship product platform, RingCentral Office, allows compatibility of the communications system with other popular business apps including DropBox, Google Docs, Outlook, and Salesforce. RNG also offers unique features necessary for communications systems: call forwarding, phone extensions, vid calling, and screen sharing.Much of the modern business world is about problem solving, and RingCentral does just that for its customers – and the results are clear in the revenues and stock performance. The top line number has been increasing through 2020, with the Q3 revenues coming in at $303 million for a 9.3% sequential gain. The shares recovered easily from the mid-winter COVID swoon, and the stock is trading up 76% so far this year.On the negative side, RingCentral operates at a net loss, and that net loss has been deepening even as revenues rose and the stock appreciated. The Q3 EPS loss came in at 24 cents.James Fish, 5-star analyst with Piper Sandler, wrote the review on RNG, and he is upbeat about the company’s future. “RingCentral is winning new customers and expanding with existing given its ability to converge across the communication software stack, including with contact center… we continue to recommend RingCentral as one of our 'core 4' in our coverage and a name to own for the next few years,” Fish commented. As a result, Fish reiterates RNG as his Top Pick. The analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) alongside a $362 price target. At current levels, that indicates a possible 21% upside for the coming year. (To watch Fish’s track record, click here)Overall, RingCentral has 10 recent reviews, including 9 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $337.22, which suggests a 13% upside from the current trading price of $297.79. (See RNG stock analysis on TipRanks)DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG)The world of fantasy sports helps bring fans into the games, and now that the pro leagues have resumed play – albeit for abbreviated seasons, in deference to the coronavirus – DraftKings, which take fantasy leagues online, has been making gains. In addition to fantasy league creation, DraftKings offers sports betting, and the company’s online model has fit in well with the social distance restrictions put in place to combat the ongoing virus health crisis.In the third quarter, whose results were reported earlier this month, DraftKings had plenty of good news. Revenue, at $133 million, beat the forecast by $1 million, and the net loss per share was not as deep as analysts had feared. The company reported a key metric – monthly unique players – surpassing 1 million, an important milestone. Looking ahead, DraftKings revised its fiscal 2020 guidance upward, by 5.7% at the midpoint of the range, to $540 million to $560 million. The midpoint for 2021 revenue expectations is even more bullish, at $800 million.As noted, these gains come as the major sports leagues have returned to play. But that is not the only key here. DraftKings operates in 19 states plus DC – the jurisdictions which permit legal online sports betting. But an additional 8 states are in various stages of legalizing DraftKings’ niche, and the company looks forward to expanding its operations.Summing up the prospects for DraftKings, Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan writes, “[DKNG] remains a top pick in our Consumer Tech coverage. 3Q results will continue the positive revenue estimate revisions given the better than expected guide for '20E and '21E. We are at the high end of the '21E range which we believe is achievable given our expectation for at least MI and VA coming online."The analyst added, "New state launches will pressure near-term adj. EBITDA but encouragingly the company indicates NJ, their most mature market, is in a similar spot where they had previously hoped it would be for its ramp in profitability.”McTernan rates DKNG a Buy, and his $65 price target implies a robust 41% one-year upside. (To watch McTernan’s track record, click here)All in all, there 19 reviews on record for DraftKings, including 13 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares are currently priced at $46.24 and have an average price target of $59, making the upside potential for the year ahead 38%. (See DKNG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Washington aims to pass SECURE Act 2.0 with more changes to the retirement system

    As the 116th Congress winds down, Capitol Hill is gridlocked on pretty much every issue but there is hope of bipartisan compromise on the issue of retirement. 

  • Target shocks investors again with COVID-19 fueled Q3 earnings blowout

    It was another big quarter at Target as consumers gravitate to the chain for shopping ease.

  • Top Reasons Not to Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • How Does Your Retirement Savings Compare to Others Your Age?

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

  • 10 Stocks Have The Makings To Be The Next Tesla Soon

    Tesla's green light to join the S&P 500 instantly added $31 billion to investors' portfolios. Which stocks might be next?

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits to workers and their families. Find out how they compare.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Boeing, Tesla, Pfizer, Nvidia, Target - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

    Stock futures trade cautiously higher as Wall Street weighs progress on a coronavirus vaccine against a rise in infection numbers; the flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX is lifted Wednesday; Morgan Stanley is bullish on Tesla.

  • Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges

    Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio asked for and received a heaping dose of “radical candor” Tuesday.

  • George Soros laments investment in Palantir and says he will sell the rest when allowed

    It’s common for fund managers to talk up their investments. Legendary investor George Soros is taking the opposite tack. The statement went on to explain that the investment was made by a portfolio manager at the firm in 2012 when Palantir was private.

  • Top Oil Stocks To Watch In U.S. Shale As Producers Consolidate

    When weighing oil stocks to buy, consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on shale or particular regions.

  • Bitcoin miner Marathon Patent's stock jumps on upbeat outlook for mining, revenue

    Shares of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Patent Group Inc. shot up 11% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the company provided an upbeat outlook on its potential to produce bitcoin and its target for revenue. The company said that once all of its 23,560 cryptocurrency miners are deployed in the second quarter of 2021, it sees potential to produce 15 to 20 bitcoins per day, at an average cost of $3,863 per bitcoin. The company sees potential to generate revenue of $8.8 million per month, and $6.7 million in gross profit per month. Last week, the company had reported a third-quarter operating loss of $1.99 million on revenue of $835,184. Marathon Patent's stock has lost 9.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the price of bitcoins has soared 50.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.5%.