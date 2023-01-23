Poke foods market size to grow by USD 781.91 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global poke foods market size is estimated to increase by USD 781.91 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Poke Foods Market

Global poke foods market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global poke foods market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Ahipoki Bowl - The company offers ahi poke seafood such as unagi bowl and salmon bowl.

ALOHA POKE Co. - The company offers poke bowls with varieties of tofu and shrimp.

FreshFin Poke - The company offers a variety of signature poke bowls such as Hawaiian Tofu, Ono Herbs Chic, Aloha Salmon, and Tantalising Tuna.

Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise - The company offers poke with hand-crafted bowls such as Mango Tango, Spicy Tuna, and Cilantro Chicken.

Vendor landscape –

The global poke foods market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and a few global vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer poke foods in the market are Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, among others.

Vendors compete on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Therefore, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the global poke foods market to come up with innovative strategies and build their dedicated customer base.

Global poke foods market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (varieties of tuna and other species).

The varieties of tuna segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of tuna fish across major seafood-consuming countries and the rising number of new vendors in regions such as Oceania, Western Europe, and North America.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global poke foods market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global poke foods market.

North America will account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key revenue contributors to the poke foods in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to factors such as the influx of new vendors and the growing consumption of raw tuna fish in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Global poke foods market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The health benefits of poke foods are driving the growth of the market. Poke foods have a large amount of nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A. Raw and diced meat used in the preparation of poke bowls has low fat content, which improves cardiovascular health. In addition, poke foods contain a large amount of iron and vitamin B, which help in the production of red blood cells. Such health benefits of poke foods will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising trend of organic seafood and poke foods is a key trend in the market. Organic seafood is made from naturally sourced ingredients and does not contain preservatives. It has low calorie and gluten content when compared to seafood prepared from conventional methods. The popularity of poke foods is rising steadily, as they contain several organically sourced products such as sesame oil, sea salt, and Limu seaweed. Moreover, an increase in the number of organized retailing outlets offering organically sourced poke foods and regular launches of such food products will also drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising prices of tuna will challenge the poke foods market during the forecast period. Global imports of raw tuna have declined due to rising prices. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, tuna fishermen found it difficult to meet the demand due to low catch volumes. Such instability in the prices of tuna fish will discourage customers in developing countries from purchasing poke foods. This, in turn, will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this poke foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the poke foods market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the poke foods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the poke foods market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Poke Foods Market vendors

Poke Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 130 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 781.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and LA Poke Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

