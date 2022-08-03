U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Poke Foods Market Size to increase by USD 781.91 mn, Health Benefits of Poke Foods to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The poke foods market growth will be driven by factors such as the health benefits of poke foods. The demand for poke foods has increased in various regions. These foods have a high amount of nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A. The raw and diced meat used for preparing poke bowls has a low fat content, which makes it an essential source of protein. Furthermore, poke foods contain a significant amount of iron and vitamin B, which help in the production of red blood cells. In addition, raw fish has several vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A and vitamin D. Such health benefits are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Poke Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The poke foods market size is expected to increase by USD 781.91 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke, etc.

  • ALOHA POKE Co. - The company offers insulation solutions by offering products such as ArmaFlex, ArmaGe, and ArmaPet.

  • FreshFin Poke - The company offers flexible insulation products such as InsulThin HT, Micromat RX, and MinWool-1200 Flexible Batt.

  • Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise - The company offers Dryliner solution as an insulation blanket which is a propriety product designed for aircraft applications to eliminate moisture buildup in insulation blankets by directing moisture away from the blanket and into the bilge.

  • HARTFORD POKE Co. - The company offers Conti thermo protect as flexible insulation for the industry.

  • HEALTHY POKE SL - The company offers DOWSIL XTI-1003 RTV silicone rubber insulation as subsea equipment component subjected to deep-water immersion.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into varieties of tuna and other species. The varieties of tuna segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. The consumption of tuna fish is increasing across major seafood-consuming countries, and there are several new vendors entering the poke foods market in regions such as Western Europe, North America, and Oceania. This is expected to influence the growth of the global poke foods market positively during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market growth. The region is expected to account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about the health benefits of frozen fish and seafood. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The US and Canada are the key countries for the poke foods market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Poke Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 781.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 71%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Varieties of tuna - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Other species - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ahipoki Bowl

  • 10.4 ALOHA POKE Co.

  • 10.5 ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd

  • 10.7 FreshFin Poke

  • 10.8 HARTFORD POKE Co.

  • 10.9 POKED

  • 10.10 Pokeworks

  • 10.11 Sweetfin

  • 10.12 Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poke-foods-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-781-91-mn-health-benefits-of-poke-foods-to-drive-growth---technavio-301598699.html

SOURCE Technavio

