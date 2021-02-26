U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,815.61
    -13.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,087.15
    -314.86 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,079.35
    -40.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,174.07
    -26.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.91
    -1.62 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    -49.30 (-2.78%)
     

  • Silver

    26.37
    -1.31 (-4.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2136
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5000
    -0.0180 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3968
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5240
    +0.2940 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,012.54
    -4,242.12 (-8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.16
    +9.02 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,495.28
    -156.68 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Pokémon at 25 is stronger than ever

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·1 min read

Before I came to work at Engadget, I worked as an Associate Editor for The Pokémon Company for five years. It was always a bit weird trying to explain what I did back then, because I’d always get “oh, is that still around, I thought that was just a fad” comments, and I’d have to explain that no, it was still very much a thing.

Now, over a decade since I left the company we're here on the eve of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary; the first two games, Pocket Monsters Red and Green, came out in Japan on February 27, 1996. And we here at Engadget have decided to take a look at this enduring phenomenon and exactly what makes it so beloved among children and the adults who grew up with the franchise. It's a combination of good timing, great game mechanics, luck and of course, highly marketable characters like Pikachu.*

* Who happens to be #25 in the National Pokédex, which in itself is a nice bit of serendipity for this anniversary year. Yes, I just realized this and it blew my mind.

