'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' look better in latest Switch remake trailer

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Along with several other games in the franchise, The Pokémon Company (TPC) provided another look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl during its showcase on Wednesday

The chibi art style didn't receive the warmest of receptions when TPC announced the games earlier this year, but the latest trailer might resolve some concerns. The games have a tilt-shift perspective, similar to the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake. As such, the character designs might not be quite as noticeable. 

The two games are remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, a pair of Nintendo DS titles from 2006 that are among the most highly regarded Pokémon games. So, there might be a bit of pressure on TPC and developer ILCA from fans to get these new versions right.

In the remakes, you can customize your trainer’s outfit and adorn Poké Balls with stickers, which add visual flair when you throw out a Pokémon. There are several mini-games too, such as mining in the Grand Underground and a Cuteness Contest. 

The starter Pokémon choices are Piplup, Chimchar and Turtwig, and you'll be able to have one of your Pokémon follow you around as you explore the Sinnoh region. You can dive into online battles as well.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will land on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. There are a few pre-order bonuses, including a code you can redeem for a dozen quick balls. TPC also revealed that Pokémon Home support is coming to Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus next year.

Pok&#xe9;mon Diamond and Pearl Nintendo Switch Lite
Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Nintendo Switch Lite

Alongside the latest peek at Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, TPC revealed a new special-edition Switch Lite. It has a metallic gray shell and is adorned with decals of Dialga and Palkia on the rear. The $200 special-edition console, which takes its cue from a similar version of the DS from back in the day, will be available on November 5th.

