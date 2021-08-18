Watch the latest Pokémon Direct here at 9AM ET

There are three Pokémon games on the way to Nintendo Switch in the coming months: Pokémon Legends Arceus, a brand-new, open-world entry in the series, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of two gen-four Nintendo DS titles from 2006. The Pokémon Company (TPC) is offering fans a deeper look at what's in store during a Pokémon Presents stream this morning on its YouTube channel.

TPC didn't give away too much about what to expect from the showcase, which starts at 9AM ET. However, it will include a peek at all three games. Perhaps we'll learn exactly when Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile devices too. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl land on Switch on November 19th, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28th.