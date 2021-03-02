U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.72
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,562.83
    +27.32 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,490.88
    -97.95 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.06
    -28.27 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.82
    +0.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.00
    +12.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.81
    +0.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3973
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,855.46
    -1,192.27 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.58
    -27.07 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

'Pokemon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

What if you could play Pokemon Go without holding a phone? And what if you could battle alongside your friends, no matter where they are in the world? That's something we got a taste of at the Microsoft Ignite conference today, as Niantic CEO John Hanke demoed what the game could be like on the HoloLens 2 AR headset. But getting to that device wasn't the only leap — the demo was also powered by Microsoft's Mesh platform, an easy way for developers to create their own collaborative virtual spaces. Instead of just being a solution for remote work meetings, the Pokemon Go demo shows us how Mesh could also reshape how we socialize and play remotely.

Pokemon Go HoloLens
Pokemon Go HoloLens

The demo was just a proof of concept, not something actually running on HoloLens 2, but it's a sign of what's to come. While wearing the headset, Hanke strolled through a park and encountered a wild Pikachu. He opened his palm — typically where HoloLens apps place their menus — highlighted a strawberry, and fed it. As he walked around, he could see other wild Pokemon strolling about. The demo ended just as he encountered a colleague, who challenged him to battle. Even though this was a rough demonstration, it would have been nice to have a closer look at what an actual fight would look like.

