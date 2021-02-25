There's a Pokémon news event tomorrow at 10AM ET

It's the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon game series, and its creators have some news to mark the occasion. The Pokémon Company has announced a virtual "Pokémon Presents" event on February 26th at 10AM Eastern. It's not offering many clues as to what to expect, but there should be 20 minutes of new information. You can tune in on YouTube.

Unofficial expectations are running high. As Nintendo Life notes, Centro Pokémon and French tipster Kelios have both heard there might be remakes of the DS classics Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. If accurate, these would be closer to the 2006 originals than the Let's Go titles were to Yellow.

These aren't the only candidates for news, of course. The company could unveil a new mobile game or shed more light on upcoming release like New Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Unite. You might also get news about tie-ins like the Detective Pikachu 2 movie. This could be a packed event, even if Pokémon Day (which will include a digital performance by Post Malone) takes place one day later.