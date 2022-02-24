A Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on February 27th

The next Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on February 27th, aka Pokémon Day, at 9AM ET. The Pokémon Company hasn't revealed what's in store, other than to say in a tweet on its Japanese account that it'll be a relatively brief affair clocking in at around 14 minutes and you'll be able to watch on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon Day marks the anniversary of the first games in the franchise. Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan on February 27th, 1996. The company has announced updates for titles including Pokémon Unite , Pokémon Go and Pokémon Cafe Mix in the lead up to Sunday's festivities, as Polygon notes.