'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' head to Switch in late 2022

Pokémon fans won't have to wait long to play the next entry in their favorite gaming series. On Sunday morning, the Pokémon Company announced two new mainline titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and said it expects them to launch sometime in late 2022. Building on the recently released Pokémon Legends: Arceus, developer Game Freak said the games would offer an "open-world adventure" for players to discover.

Judging from the teaser the studio shared, players can expect to explore a mix of pastoral countryside and bustling urban landscapes. You can see the three new starters at the end of the clip. From left to right, they're Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. As you might expect, all three look adorable, and you might have trouble picking one over another. I know I will.

While fans wait for Scarlet and Violet, they can look forward to a new "Daybreak" update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Available to download later today, the update adds a new quest for players to complete and additional opportunities to battle Legendary Pokémon. Oh, and a new anime based on the game's Hisui region is coming later this year.