U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.75
    +13.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,860.00
    +139.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.75
    +15.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.40
    +14.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +0.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    +0.59 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1570
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,461.78
    -1,194.09 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.01
    -27.89 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.20
    +23.48 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

'Pokémon Unite' update levels the playing field ahead of mobile release

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Pokémon Unite is getting an update just over a month after it landed on the Switch. The free-to-play battle arena game pits two teams of five players against each other in ten-minute brawls. Ahead of its arrival on mobiles in September, the Unite update is aimed at adjusting the balance of battles. 

As a result, over a dozen Pokémon are getting tweaks to their stats that reduce things like attack damage and HP restoration and fix bugs. They include Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, Wigglytuff, Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, Cramorant, Machamp, Lucario, Greninja and Alolan Ninetails.

The update lands August 4th at 3AM ET. You can also expect a special spectate feature test release as well as text fixes. Check out the full patch notes via the link above. Of course, players also have the mobile release to look forward to next month, with plans for cross-platform play between the Switch and smartphones. Those who log in to a Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account will also be able to cross save their game data and progress on any device.

Recommended Stories

  • BP returns to profit as oil prices recover

    BP returned to profit in the second quarter, the British energy giant announced Tuesday, having posted a hefty loss one year earlier as the pandemic crushed oil prices.

  • Watch Patrick Mahomes' Baby Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Surprise Him with 'Good News'

    The NFL player learned he was joining the Madden NFL "99 Club" from his daughter Sterling, who was dressed in a onesie that read "My dad's in the 99 Club again"

  • Track and field's longest gold medal streak broken in stunning upset, U.S. now stands alone with record

    Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali broke Kenya's stranglehold on the men's 3000m steeplechase.

  • Belarusian sprinter says she won't return home

    Withdrawn from the Olympics but refusing to leave. Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya – seen here with Japanese police at a Tokyo airport said she was taken to the airport against her wishes on Sunday (August 1) to board a flight back home after she complained on Instagram about national coaches at the Tokyo Olympics. She said she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo's Haneda airportso she wouldn’t have to board the flightand told Reuters she did not plan to return to her home country.The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state". The 24-year-old was due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday.She said coaching staff had come to her room on Sunday and told her to packand was taken to the airport before she could run in the 200 metres and 4x400 metres relay on Thursday.She posted this video asking the International Olympic Committee to get involved in her case. The IOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.A source at the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation - which supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views - said Tsimanouskaya planned to request asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday (August 2).

  • Vikings claim Danny Etling off waivers

    The majority of the Vikings’ quarterback room went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, so the team moved to give Jake Browning some company on the practice field. According to multiple reports, the Vikings have claimed Danny Etling off of waivers. Etling was waived by the Seahawks on Sunday when they signed former Vikings [more]

  • Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori headlines UFC Fight Night on Oct. 23

    The two most recent UFC middleweight title challenges are set to clash in an October headliner.

  • How Much Is US Olympian Simone Biles Worth as She Prepares For the Beam Finals?

    Even if you aren't a big gymnastics fan, chances are good you've heard of Olympic athlete Simone Biles, referred to by many sources as the greatest athlete of all time. It's no wonder when you look at...

  • Kevin Durant leads United States into Olympic semifinals

    The U.S. men pass their biggest test of the Olympics, smashing Spain to reach semifinals.

  • Why the offspring of the famously super rich turn to show jumping

    What do Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Bruce Springseen, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Selleck have in common? Aside from huge wealth and notoriety, they all have daughters who compete in elite level showjumping. Not just trotting about as amateurs, but scaling the dizzy heights of elite sport; daring themselves and managing 700kg of powerful equine muscle to soar 1.6-metre fences; facing a daily risk not just of injury, but humiliation in front of eager onlookers.

  • Security removes ‘Trump won’ flag unfurled at Texas Rangers game; fans asked to leave

    “This is how out of whack America is. They steal our election, nobody panics. One person drops a flag at a baseball game, they call the police.”

  • Vikings also working out quarterback Jackson Erdmann on Monday

    The Vikings are desperate. With three quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team is in need of arms this week. Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were high-risk close contacts, requiring Cousins and Stanley to quarantine for at least five days. Jake Browning was the only quarterback at [more]

  • Patty Mills, Dwight Howard and other Lakers free agency options

    GM Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him with only five Lakers under contract and limited salary-cap flexibility. Here are some possibilities.

  • Olympics-Athletics-China's Su makes 100m final but Bromell goes out in semis

    China's Su Bingtian became the first Asian man to reach the Olympic 100 metres final for 89 years on Sunday, scorching to an Asian record of 9.83 in his semi-final, but pre-race favourite Trayvon Bromell failed to make it. The last Asian to appear in the final was Japan's Taka Yoshioka, who came last in the 1932 Los Angeles final. Underlining the wide open nature of this year's final was the performance of Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who will be the first Italian to race it after he blasted a European record of 9.84.

  • Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium

    Chinese gold medallists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony on Monday, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia. The duo wore the badges, commonplace in China for half a century but a potential breach of Article 50 of the Olympic charter, after retaining the women's cycling team sprint title at the Izu Velodrome.

  • With 10 Siblings Cheering Her On, Team USA's Keni Harrison Won Silver in the 100m Hurdles

    Kendra (Keni) Harrison added a silver medal to Team USA's medal count at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, by winning in the 100m hurdles. Her time was 12.52 seconds, just behind Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who won gold with a time of 12.37 seconds.

  • Sam Darnold and the Panthers’ offense had their worst practice yet. What went wrong.

    Bad day for Panthers offense during the team’s fifth training camp practice.

  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: India's big wins, misses and top medal hopes

    India has won two medals - one silver and one bronze - at the Games.

  • Third-timer, Old-timer: Ross still strong on Olympic beach

    Three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings missed out on her bid to qualify for a sixth trip to the Summer Games. Fortysomething four-time Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Jake Gibb both retired after getting knocked out in Tokyo. Defending Olympic champion Laura Ludwig is heading back to Germany after losing to the U.S. in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

  • Report: Lakers sign forward Trevor Ariza to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a familiar face at the forward position.

  • Alex Morgan's Husband Servando Carrasco Is Also A Huge Soccer Star

    But they don't talk shop at home.