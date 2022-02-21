U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +1.05 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.40
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,855.77
    +609.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.75
    -45.03 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.00
    -5.62 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Pokeworks Unveils Best-in-Class Digital and Rewards Experience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PAR

Leading Fast Casual Poke Brand Partners with Koala, Olo and Punchh for Maximum Digital Functionality and Personalized Rewards

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the world's leading fast casual poke brand, announced the launch of a new website, new app, improved online ordering capabilities and an upgraded loyalty experience for poke lovers everywhere. The fast casual concept has partnered with Koala, Olo and PAR Technology's Punchh for this digital update, which enhances both mobile and online platforms for easier ordering. The three platforms are fully integrated to enable guests to earn and use rewards in the app or online interchangeably. Pokeworks is offering incentives for both existing Pokeworks Rewards members and for new customers to download the app for the first time.

(PRNewsfoto/Pok&#xe9;works)
(PRNewsfoto/Pokéworks)

Pokeworks' investment in new digital capabilities provides an all-around enhanced guest experience with online and mobile ordering, allowing them to select their favorite menu items and preferred locations with specialized offers and deals catered to guest preferences and purchase behavior. With an updated loyalty structure, guests will be able to earn rewards and bonuses as well as use customized offer codes. This marks the first of several guest experience upgrades Pokeworks is planning to launch in 2022.

"Innovation is one of our core values at Pokeworks. In that spirit, we saw an opportunity to provide an awesome, seamless digital experience to our savvy guests," said Steve Heeley, CEO at Pokeworks. "Through our new partnerships, our Pokeworks Rewards app and ordering channel experience, we make it easier for guests to order take-out and delivery. Combined with our new loyalty experience, these platforms allow a premium digital experience to match the premium quality poke served in our restaurants."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Pokeworks on this next iteration of their loyalty strategy," said Don Wight, President and General Manager of Punchh. "Their commitment to earning the lasting loyalty of Pokeworks fans is evident in their implementation of a technology stack that supports a simpler, more frictionless experience for their guests."

"As the restaurant of the future becomes more digital, the right technology stack becomes increasingly important," said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. "We are excited to bring our on-demand commerce and delivery solutions to this new stack, partnering with longtime collaborators Koala and Punchh to build Pokeworks' optimal digital experience to meet guests where, when, and how they want to order poke."

In addition to the initial offers for both current and existing rewards members, the new app and online ordering system will host a variety of offers on a rotating basis and include the following evergreen offers:

  • $1.99 delivery both in-app and online

  • $9 off with every $99 spent

  • $5 off for rewards referrals (offer for both the existing and referred members)

"Like other brands, our guests are increasingly accessing us through a variety of digital channels. We want to make those channels as easy to use and compelling as possible while providing more ways to enjoy Pokeworks," said Jayson Tipp, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pokeworks. "The new app provides more opportunities for us to reward our loyal Pokeworks Rewards Members with rotating rewards, enhanced features and customized preferences based on their favorite Pokeworks locations."

Already the nation's largest poke brand, Pokeworks' performance has earned multiple awards wins, including Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers three years in a row, including being ranked in the top five brands for 2019 and 2020, and inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking and top poke concept in 2021. Pokeworks continues to attract eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs to its franchise opportunity, and has set aggressive expansion goals to double new store commitments in 2022 with multi-unit operators throughout the United States and internationally.

For more information on Pokeworks' brand and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/franchise.

ABOUT POKEWORKS:

Pokeworks is the world's largest and leading fast casual, premium poke brand. Currently at 65 locations, 85 locations are planned nationwide by year-end 2022. Pokeworks provides a super-fresh, healthy, craveable take on traditional poke bowls, burritos, salads, and sides. The brand serves only the highest quality, sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies, and hand-crafted sauces. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ menu allows for complete customization to cater from indulgent to mindful. Menu choices include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free, and raw.

ABOUT OLO:

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY AND PUNCHH

For more than 40 years, PAR's (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS-based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Anna Pool, apool@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pokeworks-unveils-best-in-class-digital-and-rewards-experience-301486050.html

SOURCE Pokeworks

Recommended Stories

  • EU Commission: von der Leyen unconcerned by missed handshake

    The European Commission on Monday downplayed as a “storm in a teacup” an incident last week at a EU-Africa summit in Brussels during which its president, Ursula von der Leyen, was hardly acknowledged by a foreign minister. The official, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, slightly nodded as he walked past von der Leyen and did not stop to greet her before shaking hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron during a staged photo event.

  • US Navy plans launch of Mideast drone force alongside allies

    The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet announced Monday the launch of a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied nations to patrol vast swaths of the region’s volatile waters as tensions simmer with Iran. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press that 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, would dramatically multiply the surveillance capacities of the U.S. Navy, allowing it to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of the global oil and shipping.

  • Tencent Quashes Talk of New Crackdown as Tech Wipeout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. denied online speculation that it’s facing a major regulatory crackdown, issuing an unusually aggressive public response after fears of more tech-sector restrictions tanked markets on Monday.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapE

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘W

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Google Reaches Undisclosed Settlement in Discrimination Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with Chelsey Glasson, who said she faced discrimination by the search giant after she became pregnant.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • What’s the Difference Between LED, OLED and QLED Displays? What To Know Before Buying a New TV

    All these abbreviations can get confusing, but we’re here to break down the differences in screen technology and what it all means for you.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Apple supplier Luxshare plans share issue to fund new production lines

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, said on Monday it aims to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) to fund six projects, including building a production line for wearable devices. The company plans to issue up to 2.1 billion shares to up to 35 investors at a price that will be disclosed at a later stage, Luxshare said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The move came as Luxshare pushed to "improve the company's production capacity in downstream applications such as consumer electronics and smart vehicles," it said in the filing.

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russ

  • SpaceX's Starlink Has a Price Problem

    Just seven years since it was first announced, SpaceX's Starlink has evolved to become the world's biggest (by number of satellites) and most popular satellite broadband internet system, with plans to offer service worldwide. With 145,000 customers, Starlink may not be the biggest in terms of customer base.

  • Trump's Truth Social launches in App Store but still puts users on waitlist

    Screenshot: Apple App Store. Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social launched in Apple’s App Store Monday at midnight, but still wasn’t fully available for use to all accounts.State of play: Once a user was asked to create an account with the app and enter a username and personal information, such as date of birth, the app led users to another waitlist, where they still couldn’t join the actual network.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Donald Trump's social media app hits trouble after launch

    Donald Trump's new social media app, Truth Social, is already struggling with teething problems after users complained they were unable to log in just hours after it went live.