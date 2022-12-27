U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.50
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,540.00
    +165.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.00
    +10.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.20
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.95
    +0.39 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.03
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3200
    +0.4600 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.77
    -12.47 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.25
    -0.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: Opportunities Across 46 Existing Facilities and 5 Upcoming Facilities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Polish Data Center Market

Polish Data Center Market
Polish Data Center Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.85% from 2021-2027

This report analyses the Poland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Poland data center market has been witnessing investments from new entrants, especially global companies owing to its strategic location because the country is connecting with major data center markets such as Germany, Sweden, and Denmark, and affordable land & power costs, and other factors.

In Poland, Under the Act on the Acquisition of Real Estate by Foreigner, the foreign investor purchasing any real estate asset has to take prior permission from the Minister of Administration and Internal Affairs; failing to do so will be considered an invalid purchase.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The country's government has taken several digitalization initiatives, such as Digital Competence Development Programme (2020-2030) and National Broadband Plan 2025, that will further drive technology growth and demand for centers in the country.

In terms of renewable energy, the industry is among the significant emerging markets in the region with the availability of renewable energy sources such as wind, photovoltaic, hydropower, and others. The government is working towards an 'Energy Policy of Poland' to increase the share of renewable energy sources by at least 23% by 2030.

In terms of 5G connectivity deployment, in Poland, telecom operators are actively deploying 5G services, including Orange, Polkomtel (Plus), T-Mobile, Nokia, and others.

Poland has over 14 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in Warsaw, Katowice, Wroclaw, and Poznan, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with the local labor recruitment.

The Poland data center market has established over 20,000 Ukrainian companies, expected to grow many folds driven by the political crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The entry of Ukrainian companies is aided by factors such as legislative facilitation by Poland, such as ease in the procedure for employment for Ukrainians, facilitation for residence legislation, and providing support for setting up the company in Poland.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In Poland data center market, 3S, Atman, Equinix, Polcom, Adgar Investments & Development, Netia, and T-Mobile are the major colocation operators in the country. In 2021, the country witnessed investments from Equinix, 3S, Atman, and Beyond.pl, followed by new entrants such as Data4, Orange Business Services, and Vantage Data Centers.

The country is witnessing an increase in the development of facilities by local operators for further construction/expansion of centers, which led due to the demand from local customers to colocate in regional data centers for benefits such as low prices and flexibility for services. For instance, Atman opened its F6 facility in 2021 and is constructing its F7 facility in Warsaw to expand its Warsaw data center campus.

Global construction contractors have provided services in developing facilities in the Poland data center market. For instance, Turner & Townsend announced in March 2022 that to have been appointed by Data4 to provide project & cost management at Data4's construction in Warsaw.

In Poland, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve infrastructure efficiency in the facilities. For instance, Grupa Onet.pl Poland-based company has adopted Nexus 5000, Nexus 7000, and Nexus 2000 Switches from Cisco Systems for its data center networking.

Global cloud service providers such as OVHcloud, Microsoft, and Google are investing in developing cloud regions in the country to expand their reach and better service their Central & Eastern European-based customers. For instance, in April 2021, Google announced the launch of its cloud data hub in Warsaw with an investment of around USD 2 billion.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

112

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1.03 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$1.81 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.8%

Regions Covered

Poland

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Poland colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in Poland by colocation and enterprise operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 46

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

  • Coverage: 6+ Locations

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Poland

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Poland market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AODC

  • PORR GROUP

  • Qumak

  • Strabag

  • TECHKO

  • Turner & Townsend

  • Warbud

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Aermec

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Johnson Controls

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • 3S Group

  • Artnet

  • Atman

  • pl

  • Equinix

  • Netia

  • T-Mobile

New Entrants

  • Data4

  • Orange Business Services

  • Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Warsaw

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Warsaw

  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laz7ah

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Nio stock drops after Tesla halts production in Shanghai

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Nio Inc. (NIO) dropped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock markets, as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA)  extension of its production suspension at its Shanghai plant appeared to weigh on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023: AT&T Stock vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) each pay an attractive dividend yield, but which is the better dividend stock to buy? This video will answer that question. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    One of the main drivers of those outsized moves was a short squeeze, which is what can happen when short sellers who are betting against a stock get caught in a wrong-way position. One stock that Wall Street is bearish on now is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Upstart has come under scrutiny this year as demand for consumer loans has fallen.

  • Investors Get These 3 Things Wrong When It Comes to Amazon Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is an anomaly in many respects. Its approximate $850 billion market cap often implies slow growth ahead, but Amazon has typically maintained a rapid growth pace. Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the first few years of its existence.

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • 1 Red Flag for Rivian Stock Investors in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is down considerably in 2022, and investment analysts want to know why management is not being more transparent with shareholders. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, AMC, NIO, Tesla, and More

    Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as a winter storm causes chaos across the United States.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.