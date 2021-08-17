U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    -0.0103 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5800
    +0.3000 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,794.93
    -1,277.39 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Poland Demographic and Economic Study 2021: Hailed as the European Union's Growth Champion in 2019, Poland Experienced Significant Economic Contractions in 2020 - Forecast to 2025

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland's Demographic and Economic Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Hailed as the European Union's growth champion in 2019, Poland experienced significant economic contractions in 2020.

A resurgence of COVID-19 caused a double-dip in the country's GDP growth rate. The economic risks associated with COVID-19 restrictions persisted in early 2021 as the second wave of the virus swept the country. Will Poland return to its pre-pandemic growth levels? How important is Poland's domestic market to its post-COVID-19 recovery? In this research, the publisher analyzes the macroeconomic trends and outlook for Poland through 2025.

This analysis includes an in-depth examination of the drivers and restraints of the Polish economy from 2020 to 2025. In the past 5 years, Poland has steadily improved its global competitiveness, supported by favorable business reforms. This forward-looking macroeconomic assessment encompasses complex global issues affecting the Polish economy and its impact on trade, government spending, and GDP growth. The report also offers perspective on the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the national and regional economic growth outlook.

The country will experience transformative demographic changes during the next decade as the aging population increases steadily. Another key feature of this study is the social outlook for Poland that covers important health indicators such as the disease profile, the health insurance climate, and the status of public healthcare. The research identifies the fastest-growing city along with a deep dive into the changing population size and density.

Through an in-depth social and economic analysis, the supplier has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action that should be leveraged by companies to drive growth. Similarly, this research identifies and expands top strategic imperatives for businesses to ensure growth during these uncertain times.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is Poland's growth outlook?

  • What trajectory will recovery take?

  • Which provinces contribute the most to GDP?

  • How will COVID-19 affect fiscal and monetary policy?

  • What fiscal support has been provided to businesses?

  • What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

  • What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth between 2021 and 2025?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Economic and Social Environment in Poland

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Macroeconomic Environment in Poland

  • Poland's Economic and Social Environment - An Overview

  • Key Economic and Social Metrics in Poland

  • Socioeconomic Growth Drivers in Poland

  • Socioeconomic Growth Restraints in Poland

3. Poland's Economic Outlook

  • GDP Growth

  • City-Wise GDP

  • The COVID-19 Impact on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

  • Fiscal Analysis

  • Trade Analysis

  • The Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events

  • The Positioning on Global Performance Indices

4. Poland's Social Outlook

  • Population Structure

  • Population Size and Density

  • Disease Profile - Communicable Diseases

  • Disease Profile - Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs)

  • Health Insurance and Out-of-Pocket Expenditure

  • General Hospitals in Poland

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - New EU Recovery Fund to Bring Increased Public Investments in Diverse Industries

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Growth of the Silver Economy

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Lowered Tax Levies Create Investment Opportunities in Research & Development

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Export Opportunities for Domestic Medical Manufacturers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o60xoc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poland-demographic-and-economic-study-2021-hailed-as-the-european-unions-growth-champion-in-2019-poland-experienced-significant-economic-contractions-in-2020---forecast-to-2025-301357226.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Automobile shortages, spending shift to services tank U.S. retail sales

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages depressed motor vehicle purchases and the boost to spending from the economy's reopening and stimulus checks faded, suggesting a slowdown in economic growth early in the third quarter. The weak sales reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reflected a rotation in spending back to services from goods. Retail sales mostly capture the goods component of consumer spending, which accounts for a smaller share, with bulky services such as healthcare, travel and hotel accommodation making up the rest.

  • Biggest Social Security COLA in years coming, but it could be bigger

    The way the government calculates the ‘official’ inflation figures is probably going to cost you several hundred dollars. “The first thing I’d emphasize is there is no attempt by BLS to “deliberately” undercount inflation,” an economist at the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics tells me. Actually, I don’t know anyone outside the Bureau of Labor Statistics who would look at the current nationwide housing mania and conclude housing costs were going up by 2.8% a year.

  • GBP/USD Edged Lower Amid Renewed Demand For The Safe-Haven Dollar

    GBP/USD Current price: 1.3837 The UK will publish employment-related data on Tuesday, focus on unemployment. Irish companies working their way around the Brexit protocol. GBP/USD edged lower amid renewed demand for the safe-haven dollar. The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, new

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Under Pressure

    GBP/USD managed to settle below the support level at 1.3835.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Shoot Straight Up in the Air

    The natural gas markets have rallied again to kick off the week on Monday as we continue to see the massive uptrend continue.

  • Fast-food chains and off-price retailers will gain from expanded SNAP benefits, says Cowen

    The additional food stamps could help offset the impact of the end of unemployment benefits coming on Sept. 6, analysts say.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Dovish RBA Minutes Could Drive Aussie into .7290, Followed by .7255

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7335.

  • One Virus Case Puts New Zealand Into Nationwide Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation into a three-day lockdown after the discovery of the first community case of Covid-19 since February.The snap lockdown will begin at midnight tonight as authorities rush to identify the source of a single infection in largest city Auckland, Ardern said at a news conference Tuesday in Wellington. While genome sequencing has yet to be completed, the case is assumed to be the highly infectious delta variant, she said.“Delta has

  • Fresh blow for Biden as US retail sales slump amid delta fears

    A sharp drop in US retail sales in July has raised fears over the nation's economic growth in a further headache for Joe Biden as he faces criticism over America's disastrous military exit from Afghanistan.

  • UK home asking prices slip for first time this year: Rightmove

    Asking prices for houses in Britain slipped over the past month for the first time this year, as the partial removal of a temporary cut to property purchase taxes took the edge off demand for larger homes, a survey showed on Monday. Real estate website Rightmove said asking prices fell by 0.3% in its August survey after a 0.7% increase in July, dragged down by "upper end" houses of four bedrooms or more, which saw asking prices fall by 0.8% in July. The August survey covered property first advertised on Rightmove between July 11 and Aug. 7.

  • Consumer Sentiment Crashes Amid Delta Variant Spike, Michigan Survey Says

    Consumer confidence fell in early August with growing concerns over the Delta Variant and the rise in Covid-19 cases. The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index fell by 13.5% from July...

  • Canadian dollar dips as China data overshadows election call

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as data showing slower economic growth in China weighed on sentiment, overshadowing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's early election call. Trudeau on Sunday called an election for Sept. 20, betting that high vaccination rates against the coronavirus and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.

  • UK employers have strongest hiring plans in over 8 years, survey shows

    British employers plan to increase staff numbers by the most in more than eight years over the coming months and few intend to make staff redundant when government furlough support ends next month, a survey showed on Monday. The CIPD said the net employment intentions balance - the difference in percentage points between employers who are hiring and those cutting staff - rose to +32 from +27 three months earlier, its highest since the survey began in early 2013. "Employers are very optimistic, indicating strong recruitment intentions, and redundancy expectations appear much lower than originally predicted during the pandemic," Jonathan Boys, labour market economist at CIPD, said.

  • Fed's Kashkari: 'Reasonable' to taper late this year or early next

    "There's a lot of public discussion about, will it be at the end of this year, will it be the beginning of next year: Those seem like reasonable ranges of deliberation, but ultimately it will be driven by the data," Kashkari said at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana. Still, he added, "It is a question of when, not a question of if" the Fed will slow its bond-buying, currently at $120 billion each month. Raising interest rates, however, is likely still a "few years" in the future, he said, because the Fed has pledged not to do so until the economy reaches full employment.

  • Japan economy rebounds despite virus surge

    Japan's economy grew slightly in the second quarter, recovering from a slowdown at the start of the year despite continuing virus surges and restrictions, data showed Monday.

  • 25 Miserable Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 miserable countries in the world. You can skip our discussion about our methodology to find out these countries and go directly to 5 Miserable Countries in the World. What makes people happy or miserable is still a question of immense research in scientific circles. […]

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Continues to Drift Lower

    The US dollar fell significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on the back foot again, as the Friday candlestick was massive.

  • Official: China's growth likely to slow due to virus, floods

    China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July. China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics. “This year’s main economic growth trend will be ‘low after high,‘” Fu said at a news conference.